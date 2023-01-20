Demaryius Thomas Added To Georgia Sports Hall Of Fame Class

One of the greatest players in Georgia Tech Football history is going to be added to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Class.

The late Demaryius Thomas has been added to the upcoming induction class for the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, a well-deserved honor for one of the great Yellow Jackets, both on and off the field.

Thomas is actually not the only Yellow Jacket that is going to be in this Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Class. Thoams joins eight inductees that were announced in October, a group that includes Georgia Tech national championship quarterback Shawn Jones. The full 12-person class will be enshrined during the Hall’s 67th annual induction ceremony on Feb. 25 in Macon.

Demaryius Thomas will be in the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

During his career with the Yellow Jackets from 2007-2009, Thomas had 113 catches for 2,135 yards and 13 touchdowns. The most amazing stat from Thomas's career at Georgia Tech might have been his 25.1 yards per catch in 2009. He was a part of the ACC Championship in 2009 and was a third-team All-American in 2009, as well as All-ACC first team.

Thomas was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft and he had a great run while in Denver, recording 665 receptions for 9,055 yards and 60 touchdowns in 125 games with the Broncos. He was a two-time All-Pro selection.

Thomas was known for his work in the community while with the Yellow Jackets and in the NFL.

Thomas was born on Christmas Day, 1987, and died on Dec. 9, 2021, at the age of 33.

While with the Denver Broncos, Thomas was teammates with legendary quarterback Peyton Manning. This year, Manning and his wife Ashley, created the Demaryius Thomas scholarship endowment at Georgia Tech.

The endowment provides academic scholarships to attend Georgia Tech for incoming freshmen from Laurens County, Ga., where Thomas was born and raised, or surrounding areas, who demonstrate significant financial need.

