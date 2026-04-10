Heavily Touted 2028 RB Michael Martin Recaps Spring Visit To Georgia Tech

Michael Martin is one of the top running backs in the country and is currently rated as a three-star prospect per Rivals.

Martin is coming off a breakout year where he rushed for 1,425 yards and 30 touchdowns with Crist Church Episcopal (SC) as a sophomore. He had one of his best games of the season against St.Joseph’s Catholic (SC), where he rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns. Martin had seven games last season with at least 100 yards rushing, including two games where he crossed the 200-yard mark. When you roll his tape, you see he is a very elusive back and durable. Martin never comes off the field and is constantly making plays, whether in the run game or catching the ball out of the backfield.

The breakout season has seen major colleges calling, like Clemson and South Carolina, where he has been a steady visitor on campus. Recently, he was on campus for a visit and talked about the Yellow Jackets.

“GT was great today! Met the new staff/ RB coach. It was great! They all knew who I was when I got there, but meeting Coach Smith was good. I felt like we connected pretty good. We are going to continue building our relationship, and he will come see me in the spring,” said Martin.

The new running backs coach is Jimmy Smith, who came over from TCU. It is a good sign that Smith and the Yellow Jackets coaching staff are continuing to build on relationships and make new ones with athletes as they try to bring in the next recruiting class. Martin is one of those guys you definitely want to know. He talked about what stood out from the spring visit.

“What stood out was how similar they use their RB’s to how my school uses me. My school uses me, so I never have to come off the field. I run the ball obviously, but they also use me in the pass game from the backfield and also the slot. I’ll also be used back deep on kick returns this year,” said Martin.

The recruiting and pursuit will only continue for Martin, who has established himself. He has been fond of Georgia Tech for some time, but for the Yellow Jackets to continue to stand out, they need to stay in contact and recruit him. The next phase to watch is to see if he will make it to the Flats for a game-day visit like he did last season. There will be competition for Martin, so the Yellow Jackets will have some work to do to land the South Carolina standout prospect.