Major Recruits Expected To Be At Georgia Tech On Thursday Night vs Colorado

Several big-time recruits will be on campus Thursday Night for the Yellow Jackets as they take on Colorado at the Flats. This is the next generation of athletes who could help shape the future of the Georgia Tech program and everything it will be.

Notable names to watch are Prince Che, Myles Tate, Chandler Dyson, Elijah Reeves, and Terrence Brandon Jr. Che is a dominant defensive lineman from the defending state champion Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets. He can wreak havoc and is unblockable oftentimes in the interior. You talk about a heavily recruited player in the state, that is Che. I've seen him up close several times, and you can’t help but be impressed with his play.

Tate is another standout defensive lineman that plays on the edge. He is known for his quickness, first step, and bend. Dyson is a player the Yellow Jackets have continued to monitor and build a rapport with. He’s had a good start to the season and has led Warner Robins to a 2-0 record. Elijah Reeves is already committed to the Yellow Jackets, and he will get to see them up close in an important game.

Brandon Jr really likes the Yellow Jackets and has a teammate currently committed in Joshua Sam-Epelle. Here is what he said about Georgia Tech back in July.

“Georgia Tech made a strong impression on me; one of the reasons is that it was one of the first schools to offer me, which means a lot to me. The relationship with Coach Key and the staff is amazing. Every time I see Coach Key in person, he comes and speaks first. It’s always a good conversation, which is rare for head coaches to stop and talk. With the rest of the staff, Coach Mo, Ted Baugh, Coach Brock, and Coach Bell stay in touch with me pretty often just with texts and phone calls,” said Brandon Jr.

“The thing that stands out the most to me about GT is how they’re on the rise. What I mean by on the rise each year is their record has been getting better and better, and you can see it’s something special going on in the program based on the ‘27 commits they have so far.”

It will be a great weekend to impress more of the big time recruits expected on the Flats.

Recruits

Four Star DL Prince Che (Thomas County Central)

Four Star SAF Giovanni Tuggle (Winder-Barrow)

Four Star ATH Nathan Holston (Sandy Creek)

Four Star EDGE Myles Tate (Woodward Academy)

Four Star EDGE Steven McClendon (Douglas County)

Fourt Star QB Chandler Dyson (Warner Robins)

Three Star DL Tory Clark (Woodward Academy)

Three Star OL Terrence Brandon Jr (Douglas County)

Three Star WR Elijah Reeves (Mountain View)

Three Star WR John Matthews (Newnan)

Three Star CB Dale Perry

Potentially

Douglas County ATH Justin Spivey (Waiting to confirm)