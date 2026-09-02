Georgia Tech Defensive Line Depth Could Be The Key Against Colorado & This Season

Much of the talk about Georgia Tech this offseason, in the spring, and even in fall camp has centered on the defensive line. Head coach Brent Key addressed it head-on this offseason and wanted to improve it for the Yellow Jackets. He went and acquired Jordan Walker, Noah Carter, Taje McCoy, Vincent Carroll-Jackson, and Tim Griffin. The Yellow Jackets hope this calculated move pays dividends in 2026.

In the recruiting class, Georgia Tech brought in Lex Willis, Amier Clarke, Jordan Woods, and Christian Speakman. Speakman is expected to have a role on the defensive line as a true freshman this season for the Yellow Jackets. It is probably the best collection of talent that head coach Brent Key has had at his disposal in his career thus far. They are loaded and talented from top to bottom.

Coach Key talked about the team's depth at defensive line and how it has helped the program.

"We have three deep across the board on the defensive line and that is something we have not ever had here. You know, after the season again, you talk about how you're to build your roster for the upcoming year. That was a decision that I made decision we made internally that if we want to continue to build our program in the way that we want it to want to build it and we want to continue to be a program that competes for championships every year," said Key.

The biggest thing for Yellow Jackets was not losing steam or production when starters come out of a game or are banged up and can't go the following week. That has been an issue the last few years: not getting the same push or drive they did when their best players were in the game. They shouldn't have that issue this fall or against Colorado. Georgia Tech will be able to rotate a number of guys to come in and make plays.

"We had to improve ourselves with the depth on the defensive line. Right, the one about going out and acquiring one superstar. It was about building depth that can roll in two deep, three deep. A guy gets banged up or is out for a game, and you don't really lose any steam there," said Key.

Thursday night will be the first major test to see if the defensive line has actually improved, and if the Yellow Jackets can be formidable.

