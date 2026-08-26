Georgia Tech Freshman Report: Who’s Rising and Who’s Falling?

Freshmen should have a major impact on the Yellow Jackets in 2026. Today, we explore whose stock is rising and falling from this unit, with fall camp just about wrapped up.

Rising

Coi Jean-Noel

The true freshman has come in and made an impact in camp for the Yellow Jackets. Jean-Noel is known for his explosive ability and what he can do with the ball in open space. He’s taken that same ability and has done it in fall camp and has impressed the coaching staff. For Jean-Noel, there is a lot of competition and an opening at the wide receiver spot outside of Dalen Penson, Isaiah Fuhrmann, and Jordan Allen. There will be rotation at the position, and that could play in his favor, especially if he takes advantage of his opportunities. I think the freshman can make a similar impact to what Allen did in year 1.

Trae Stevenson Jr

The former four-star cornerback has come into fall camp and been a great addition to the team. Coming out of high school, he was known for his two-way ability. Defensively, he was always a long, athletic cornerback who could make plays and was a ballhawk. He’s brought that over to college and has made some plays that have caught the coaches' attention.

“He’s going to help us this year. A big and long cornerback. He’s looked good out there moving around. We will see," said head coach Brent Key.

For Stevenson, it is a matter of just staying ready because he should be able to see the field for the Yellow Jackets.

Braylon Outlaw

He has been a consistent player the coaching staff has talked about, especially when you mention the linebackers. The staff is aware of how he plays the game and his athleticism, which sets him apart. After a brief spring and coming down with an illness, he has taken full advantage of fall camp to make a name for himself and be a guy for the Yellow Jackets program. His stock has risen a ton, and he should have a big role for Georgia Tech.

“Then I can’t say enough about the two freshmen. I can’t say enough about those guys—C.J. and Braylon. Thirty-four and 35. When they’re out on the field, it’s fun to watch. Now, they’re going to make mistakes, right? I told the staff yesterday, ‘They’ll make a lot fewer mistakes in Game 6 because they played in the first five.’ That’s the only way to get them to continue to develop and improve.

Outlaw, every time I looked up, he was showing up—really for the last week and a half on the field. I mentioned that in the springtime, and then he got sick and had to miss a little time. He’s just a tremendous athlete,” said Key.

CJ Gamble

Gamble is another one in the linebacking room who has been playing at a high level in fall camp. With a myriad of veterans in the room, it hasn’t stopped CJ Gamble from being ready and making plays. He has been praised for his high football IQ and acumen at a young age. Gamble should have a role on special teams this year, but he will also probably be used on certain plays for the linebacking room to keep it fresh and going. While many may not know this name, he should be a guy who has impact for the Yellow Jackets in the fall.

“C.J. has such a high level of football IQ—knowing where to be, how to fit plays and how to communicate. That goes back to C.J., obviously knowing Joey King for so many years, his high school coach, who also coached Kelvin,” said Key. While everyone is talking about the defensive line and rightfully so, the linebacker core could be a major player in how much better this defense looks in the fall. If that is the case, Georgia Tech could have a big-time year,” said Key.

Falling

Jack Richerson

Haven’t heard much of his name so far in camp, as the freshman adjusts to the college level. He is surrounded by great talent in the room and competition. When you look at Gavin Harris, Chris Corbo, Kevin Roche Jr, and Spencer Mermans, they are all guys who will have roles in 2026. You also have freshman Nathan Agyemang, who will be in the mix as well. With all those names in that room, it will be hard to carve out a role. Richerson won’t likely see the field this year, and it will be a year of development for the freshman.

Isaac Obrokta

Came in as a wide receiver and moved to safety for the Yellow Jackets and sits behind some talented guys in the room like Tae Harris, Savon Riley, Fenix Felton, Kealan Jones, Chris Hewitt Jr, Kymani Morales, and others. It is not a knock on him, but it will be extremely difficult to find time on the field.. You would have thought, with some of the unknowns at wide receiver in the spring and even fall camp, that he could carve out a role there, but the Yellow Jackets decided to move him to defense. It will probably be a while until he sees the field with a loaded safety room.

Cole Bergeron

Bergeron is another who will suffer from a crowded quarterback room. While he has shown some things in the spring with a nice arm and made some plays, there are simply a lot of players in the room, which will make it nearly impossible to be on the field. Alberto Mendoza is the starter; Grady Adamson and Graham Knowles likely will have the backup spot; then comes Bergeron after those three. The good thing for Bergeron is that he can learn a pro-style system and figure out the ins and outs of running an offense and approaching the game, which can be valuable as he grows and tries to become a starting quarterback one day.