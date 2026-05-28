3 Factors That Could Significantly Alter Georgia Tech Recruiting Over The Summer

The summer is officially here, which means recruiting is in full effect for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. They have three commitments so far and a vital official visit weekend that kicks off on Friday. They will need to get at least a couple of recruits in the building to commit this weekend to get back on track and be in a good spot in recruiting. Let's take a look at three key factors that could alter the Yellow Jackets' recruiting.

1. Momentum

It goes without saying that momentum is also a factor in recruiting. When you see a team trending for a player, it means they have momentum and an edge in the recruitment process. Sometimes it can come out of nowhere if things have stalled with another program or there isn’t much traction. Georgia Tech is a program that does really well with establishing momentum with prospects and has a knack for finishing strong. An example would be if they land a major blue-chip recruit, then others would follow suit and join the Yellow Jackets and decide to play for the program. It would go a long way in helping the recruitment of the program.

2. Flips

Flips have become a large part of the recruiting in the Brent Key era and a staple. You go and look at some of the flips they have pulled off, like Christian Garrett, Kealan Jones, Braylon Outlaw, and Tae Harris, to name a few. All are expected to have some kind of role this season. Georgia Tech has gotten really good at it, and when they like a player and they want him badly, usually the Yellow Jackets convince him to come to their school. Flips will be a big part that can alter the recruiting class the Yellow Jackets have currently. Don’t be surprised if you see a few this summer for Georgia Tech, and it will be a key factor in altering their recruiting class.

3. 7 on 7s

Seven on sevens are very underrated, but a key recruiting tool to help find jewels and players that people are sleeping on. This is a great way for Georgia Tech to see prospects in person competing at a high level. We have seen several offers go out in the past few years from 7 on 7 alone. While it is official visit season in the midst of 7 on 7, handing out an offer could be the start of a relationship for Georgia Tech and a player who can go all the way through the fall, and before players sign on the dotted line in December. It is an underrated recruiting mechanism that could pay dividends.