ACC Football: Week Four Scoreboard and Results

There were some big games in the ACC this weekend, including one that would determine the early leader for the ACC Atlantic and perhaps the entire conference.

Outside of the Wake Forest vs Clemson game, it was a pretty mild weekend for the ACC. There were some critical non-conference tilts that did not go the ACC'S way, but the rest of the schedule consisted of cupcake games.

Let's break down the action that happened this weekend in the ACC.

Thursday

West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10

West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels led West Virginia to victory on the road against Virginia Tech Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

It was not a great performance for the Hokies in a big home game. Brent Pry and Virginia Tech could not get stops against JT Daniels and the Mountaineer offense and now Virginia Tech falls to 2-2. The good thing for Pry and the Hokies is that they are 1-0 in conference play and the ACC Coastal does not appear to be very tough right now. With that being said, there are a lot of issues that Virginia Tech has to fix.

Friday

Syracuse 22, Virginia 20

It was not always pretty for Syracuse on Friday night against Virginia, but the Orange found a way to get to 4-0 and will likely be 5-0 heading into a matchup with NC State in a couple of weeks.

For the Orange, it was another solid performance for quarterback Garrett Shrader, but not perfect. The running game could not get going and Syracuse left some opportunities on the field. For Virginia, the offense is a complete shell of what it was last year and struggled to move the ball. The Cavaliers are 2-2 now and could easily be 1-3. They don't appear to be a very good team and have a lot of work to do if they want to try and make a bowl game.

Saturday

Pittsburgh 45, Rhode Island 24

Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda had another great performance in week four Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

This game was never in doubt, but it was not as pretty as Pittsburgh probably wanted it to be. However, with the number of injuries that the Panthers have right now, getting a win against anyone is a good feeling. One guy that is playing fantastically right now is running back Israel Abanikanda, who rushed for 177 yards on 19 carries and four touchdowns. Pitt will welcome a struggling Georgia Tech team next week.

Kansas 35, Duke 27

In what was a very fun game for both fanbases in a packed-out stadium in Lawrence, Kansas, the Jayhawks emerged victorious and remain undefeated at 4-0. Duke quarterback Riley Leonard had another solid performance, but the Blue Devils' defense could not stop Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, who has been playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Duke opens their ACC schedule against Virginia next week.

Louisville 41, South Florida 3

The Cardinals bounced back from their loss to Florida State last week with a good performance against USF. Malik Cuningham continues to be fantastic running the ball and the offense for Louisville was solid all game.

Middle Tennessee State 45, Miami 31

This is utterly embarrassing for both Miami and the ACC. Miami was supposed to be one of the best teams in the conference and was a 25 point favorite on Saturday and they completely laid an egg. The defense gave up over 400 yards passing and so many big plays. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was benched in favor of Jake Garcia, who played well. The offense could not run the ball. Miami still has not started conference play, but this season is teetering already.

UCF 27, Georgia Tech 10

Georgia Tech fell short on the road vs UCF Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Red zone offense and special teams miscues doomed the Yellow Jackets vs UCF. Tech was 0-5 in the red zone, had another punt blocked for a touchdown, and was 1-3 for field goals. The team is now 1-3 and will face more questions about the future of the program and head coach Geoff Collins this week.

Clemson 51, Wake Forest 45 (2 OT)

In what was a truly wild game, Clemson came out on top and remains the team to beat in the ACC Atlantic division. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was able to throw for 371 yards and five touchdowns and the Tigers held on against Sam Hartman and the Demon Deacons. Hartman played great and Wake battled back from an early deficit to make this a great game. Clemson and NC State are set for a massive showdown next week.

NC State 41, UConn 10

Not much to say in this one, other than NC State took care of business and will have a chance to step forward as the top team in the ACC next week in Death Valley against Clemson.

Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 32

North Carolina entered the game as a favorite, but the defense would lose them the game and drop the Tar Heels to 3-1. Drake Maye threw for over 300 yards and five touchdowns, but the North Carolina defense was just atrocious against an offense that was having a hard time moving the ball against anyone. North Carolina will open ACC play vs Virginia Tech next weekend.

Florida State 44, Boston College 14

Florida State dominated this game from start to finish and is looking like a team that could challenge for the division crown. To do that though, they will have to get through Wake Forest next week. Boston College is right there with Georgia Tech as the worst team in the ACC and look worse each week.

