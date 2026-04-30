Brent Key's 3 Biggest Priorities for Georgia Tech After NFL Draft

Georgia Tech is four months away from the start of the 2026 season, but they have already been putting in plenty of work to get ready for the upcoming campaign. Spring football concluded two weeks ago and the Yellow Jackets got to take the field for the first time with this new roster and give a glimpse into what is to come in the fall.

The NFL Draft was last weekend and several players that Georgia Tech is trying to replace were either drafted or signed as undrafted free agents. The Yellow Jackets are losing a lot of production from last year's team and how this team replaces that production is going to be a big storyline heading into the season.

With spring football and the NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, what are the top priorities for Brent Key and Georgia Tech heading into the summer?

1. Figure out the wide receiver room

Georgia Tech is losing a lot of yards and catches in the receiver room. Malik Rutherford (Atlanta Falcons), Eric Rivers (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and Dean Patterson (Tampa Bay) all signed UDFA deals after the draft and Bailey Stockton and Isiah Canion went into the transfer portal. Jordan Allen is the only receiver returning who caught a pass last season and he is going to be the top target for presumably Alberto Mendoza.

But what about the rest of the room? Elon transfer Isaiah Fuhrman was banged up this spring, but should still be a quality target for this offense. Debron Gatling had a strong spring game and former four-star cornerback Dalen Penson is moving to wideout, bringing a speedy option to the group.

This room could be totally fine, but there is a lot of inexperience and unknown right now.

2. Making sure the defense is improved

It might be simplistic to say that Georgia Tech's losing streak and poor play at the end of the season was because of the defense, but it had a lot to do with it.

Key brought back former linebackers coach Jason Semore to lead the defense and Georgia Tech invested in the defensive line in the transfer portal, as well as getting some impact defensive backs. There is not an area in the defense that does not need improvement, and if it does turn around, Georgia Tech could be in the thick of the ACC race.

3. Interior of the offensive line

Georgia Tech has had one of the best offensive lines in the ACC each year that Key has been the head coach, and they have dealt with turnover before. That does not mean that it is not difficult, though. Georgia Tech is replacing its entire interior offensive line, and finding someone to replace Keylan Rutledge is not going to be easy.

Alabama transfer Joseph Ionata should be the starting center, former right tackle Malachi Carney is the favorite to replace Rutledge at right guard, and there is an ongoing competition at left guard and right tackle.

Key gets the benefit of the doubt with the O-Line, but there are some questions that will have to be answered.