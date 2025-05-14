ESPN Ranks Every ACC Programs Offseason: Where Does Georgia Tech Football Land?
While recruiting is going to be heating over the next few months, this is probably the quietest part of the college football calendar. The transfer portal is close and rosters are set for nearly every team in the country and the countdown will be on until the start of the season.
Georgia Tech is getting some love as a potential top-25 team and Darkhorse ACC contender in 2025. That is indicative of the talent they have coming back on their roster and what they have done in the offseason, but where does it rank amongst the other ACC programs? ESPN ranked the offseason for each ACC team and the Yellow Jackets were 7th, behind Clemson, Miami, Duke, Florida State, Virginia, and Louisville:
Key additions: WR Eric Rivers, OT Malachi Carney, DL Akelo Stone
Key departures: WR Eric Singleton Jr., TE Jackson Hawes, DT Zeek Biggers
Top incoming recruits: OT Josh Petty, S Tae Harris, DT Christian Garrett
Biggest coaching move: "After losing defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci to the NFL, coach Brent Key selected Texas assistant Blake Gideon to lead the unit. Gideon hasn't been a defensive coordinator -- he oversaw special teams at Houston and Ole Miss -- but brings extensive experience in the secondary, where he starred at safety for Texas before coaching defensive backs at four programs."
What went wrong: "Eric Singleton Jr.'s departure wasn't totally unexpected, but it certainly stings, as he brought elite speed to Georgia Tech's passing game, averaging 13.5 yards per reception. The Yellow Jackets lost other notable transfers such as offensive tackle Corey Robinson II, an honorable mention All-ACC selection who landed at Arkansas, and linebacker Romello Height, who left for Texas Tech. Santucci's departure after only one season creates the potential for disruption on defense. Although Gideon projects well, he hasn't been a primary defensive coordinator before."
What went right: "After a season in which Georgia Tech won some big games but could have won more overall, the roster is set up for potentially big things this fall. Key retained his starting offensive backfield of quarterback Haynes King and running back Jamal Haynes, as well as backup quarterback Aaron Philo, who could be key, given King's injury history. Receptions leader Malik Rutherford also is back after briefly considering a transfer in December. As colleague Dan Murphy recently detailed, safety Clayton Powell-Lee came very close to entering the portal before returning. Gifted offensive playcaller Buster Faulkner is also back to work with King."
Connelly's take: "Keeping the Faulkner-King combo was great, as was adding maybe FIU's two best players to an already speedy skill corps. Considering how important physicality was to 2024's success, however, turnover in the trenches is worrisome."
On offense, Georgia Tech is going to have a few question marks, but do have one of the best backfields in the country with Haynes King (and Aaron Philo), as well as Jamal Haynes leading the backfield. Singleton leaving did hurt, but Georgia Tech landed FIU transfers Eric Rivers and Dean Patterson, as well as Bowling Green transfer Rahkeem Smith to inject some speed into the lineup. The offensive line needed an experienced right tackle and the staff landed South Alabama's Malachi Carney through the portal. The offensive has the players to be successful and with Buster Faulkner calling the plays for a third straight season, this should be a good unit.
The defense might be more of a question mark, but there is experience and upside there that they improvement can continue. New defensive coordinator Blake Gideon takes over for Tyler Santucci and will look to identify difference makers on the edge to help the pass rush, but he has defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg, linebacker Kyle Efford, safety Clayton Powell-Lee, and cornerback Ahmari Harvey to work with. That is a solid foundation and young players like Amontrae Bradford, Tae Harris, Christian Garrett, and Dalen Penson should help once ready.
This has a chance to be a special season for Georgia Tech and they have had a solid enough offseason to prove it.
