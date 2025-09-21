Everything From Jamal Haynes and Haynes King After A Victory Over Temple On Saturday
Georgia Tech offensive stars Haynes King and Jamal Haynes talked to the media after a home victory over Temple. Here is everything they had to say on Saturday.
Jamal Haynes on the growth of the program and not being satisfied….
“It says everything about the growth of this program. Just mentally, just one more for ourselves, and just really knowing what our true goal is at the end of the day. Just really going 1-0 every week, but knowing that obviously you won the game, but it just wasn't very sound football at the end of the day from a team standpoint.”
Haynes on the ability of the running back room and what he sees from practice…
“Definitely just being able to go out there and perform each and every day, but hard work putting together stacking days, brick by brick, just being able to go out there and perform like that's been like one of the things they've been harping about, and just being able to challenge us day after day.”
Haynes King on what bog things down in the second quarter of the matchup…
“I mean, it was really just self-inflicted wounds. That was a big part of what we were trying to do: start fast at the beginning of the game and the second half. In the second half, we necessarily know how we started. I think we had three-and-out first, but we found a way to keep playing and scoring the ball. It's not the standard of who we want to be and who we are going to be for the rest of the year. This is a great learning point. But we also need to learn, know, wins are really good as well. So we can't just be sitting here miserable and, oh, we should have had this and that. Let that linger on. Like, hey, we can learn from it, but we still have to move on and accept wins.”
Jamal Haynes on what allowed the second quarter to affect the team…
“Beating ourselves, that's it, beating ourselves. As a team, we have to be able to overcome. Just after going three and out, we have to be able to overcome immediately. It's not something that has to be like Haynes just says, it can be lingering into the next drive and then the next drive and then the next drive. We gotta be able to overcome those things and show some resiliency.”
Jamal Haynes on what was said at halftime from the coaches to help the team get back into a groove…
“Restart, reset, refocus. That's it. Just restart our minds, refocus. Obviously, the second quarter didn't go the way we wanted it to. So we have to go back inside. We have to reset our minds. We have to come back out at halftime, like the score is 0-0, and essentially start out the half the way we started the game, and it worked out for us. We kept that energy up, and Coach Key made a big point to sustain that energy all throughout the second half, and that's what we did.”
King on the experience he had and how it helps him in the running game…
“The more experience you have. Like you said, you couldn't have that for like you said, how to run it, set up blocks, when to run it, stuff like that.”
On how the team feels after the win over Temple…
“Happy we won for sure, but still, we do gotta play better. We do gotta keep the standard of who we are and what we're gonna do offensively. I feel like defense did their job and played a really good game, ah but offensively, we can't have a second quarter like we did. You still have to accept all the wins and move on like that.
Haynes…
“I think Haynes kind of really hit it. We definitely have to accept the wins. But at end of the day, from a team standpoint, we have to know that's not our standard. That's not what we built. That's not what we destined to go out there to do. So we just have to maintain our standard, honestly. That's really it. Haynes kind of really hit on it.”
King On having a home field advantage… …
“I mean, y'all just see the fan base, just at the games, and how loud they are. Like Coach Key said, our home field advantage is now essentially really a home field advantage with how they come out and support and stay the whole game and all that.”
Haynes…
“The support is definitely never taken for granted. Not just the fans, but the students that actually come out. Sometimes they're out there four hours, five hours ahead of the game time. It never goes for granted, man. We definitely love the energy and appreciate it.”
King on the development of offensive lineman Harrison Moore…..
“I mean, each and every day he's getting better, but he's not just developing as a center, he's developing as a person, as a player. He has the right mindset to do that. Just come in there and work and try to find ways to get better, and it's all the small things. I mean, each and every week he's out there with coaches working on snaps or steps and all that, like getting extra work in like. If it was practice, we botched the snap or something like that. We're gonna get work, it's no question. We're gonna find a way to fix this and fix it now, not just like, we'll get it tomorrow. That's his mindset. That's why I said it's not just him as a center, it's him as a person, him as a player. So he's gonna be really good.”
Haynes on how special it is to see Daylon Gordon get a long run…
“Definitely, me and Daylon got a very special relationship. I said something to him before the play, but it was very exciting to see, especially like the person Daly is. A lot of people don't really get to see, like, outside of this building, what kind of guy he is, what kind of man he is. So it's a very special person, a very special person. From the bottom of my heart, I couldn't appreciate him anymore for what he does for this team and the impact he has on his team. Definitely just to see all my running backs just going there and get one. Then Daylon just put that cherry on top, which was definitely exciting. I'm very happy for him. Okay. All right. We'll go ahead and wrap up.”