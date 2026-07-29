Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech's Cornerbacks Entering Fall Camp

Georgia Tech finished the 2025 season ranked 9th in the ACC in passing yards allowed per game and tied for 16th in the conference with just four interceptions. Defense as a whole has not been the signature side of the ball under Brent Key, but new defensive coordinator Jason Semore is hoping to turn this unit around and help the Yellow Jackets create havoc and force more turnovers.

To do that, Georgia Tech is going to need the players who are returning to improve, while also hoping that the transfers and freshmen they brought in are ready to go as well.

Fall camp begins next week and here is everything that you need to know about the Yellow Jackets cornerbacks.

Returners

Daiquan White (Sr)- White played 288 snaps for the Yellow Jackets last season and finished with a 65.0 overall grade on PFF, including a 64.4 coverage grade. White is going to be a factor in this rotation in 2026 and needs to see improvement from last season if he wants to increase the snap count and improve the defense

Zachary Tobe (Sr)- Tobe is the most experienced cornerback returning to the team and he is entering his third year at Georgia Tech. I think he is still going to be a rotation piece after playing 418 snaps and finishing with a 64.1 overall grade and a 62.3 coverage grade. Can he have his best season yet with the Yellow Jackets?

Kelvin Hill (Jr)- I think that Hill is going to be the favorite to be the starting nickel this season for Georgia Tech. Hill played 408 snaps for the Yellow Jackets and finished with a 61.6 overall grade, including a 62.3 coverage grade. Like White, he is entering his second season and hoping that he can improve off of 2025 and become a more consistent playmaker for this defense.

Jon Mitchell (Jr)- Mitchell came to Georgia Tech after starting his career at Penn State and of the returning players, he played the second-fewest snaps. Mitchell played 122 snaps last season for Georgia Tech and finished with a 67.6 overall grade on PFF, the highest among the returners who played at least 100 snaps. Expect him to factor into the rotation as a backup.

Elgin Sessions (Soph)- There is a lot of belief in Sessions, and leading up to the season, Brent Key has not been shy about saying they are going to play the best players and give room for young players to play and get on the field. Sessions can be that guy, but he has to earn it over more experienced players. Expect him to compete at nickel.

Newcomers

Jaylen Mbakwe (Jr)- Mbakwe was one of Georgia Tech's prized additions through the transfer portal and has real two-way potential. He is going to do most of his work at cornerback, but his speed and athleticism are elite and I think that he is going to compete for a starting spot immediately in the back end of the defense.

Jonas Duclona (Sr)- Duclona was the highest-graded cornerback on USF last season and will be competing for a starting role in the secondary for Georgia Tech. Duclona finished with a near 80.0 coverage grade with the Bulls last season, which is very strong and would have been the best among the Yellow Jackets cornerbacks.

Jaedyn Terry (Fr)- Terry was the highest-rated prospect in the Yellow Jackets' 2026 recruiting class and has the talent to see the field right away, at least as a special-teams player. Terry has high upside, though it might take a year for him to start seeing the field.

Trae Stevenson Jr (Fr)- Like Terry, Stevenson has a real chance to play right away. After flying under the radar as a prospect to start his senior year, Stevenson put together a terrific final year, and the Yellow Jackets had to fend off bigger programs to keep him around. If he can continue his ascent as a player, watch out this season.

L.J. Crumity (Fr)- Crumity is smaller than either Terry or Stevenson Jr, but he has the ability to become a special teams player for the Yellow Jackets in what will likely be a developmental season for the young cornerback.

Projecting the two deep

Starters Backup Jaylen Mbakwe Zachary Tobe Jonas Duclona Daiquan White Kelvin Hill (nickel) Elgin Sessions

Biggest Question- Can the returning players take a step up?

While losing their top three corners from last year is tough, Georgia Tech brings back Tobe, White, Hill, and Mitchell, all of whom played at least 100 snaps last season.

While experience is good, there can be such a thing as bad experience. If you are playing a lot of snaps, but not being productive, does that experience matter? All of these players were average to below average at their position last season and even if Mbakwe and Duclona are good starters, you need depth in the secondary.

Georgia Tech needs these four players to be better than they were in 2026.

Bottom line

I think that the Yellow Jackets could be find here, but it is dependent on a few things.

Can Mbakwe and Duclona come in and become impact starters immediately? Mbakwe has real talent, but has not played cornerback in college yet. Duclona was good at USF last season, but how will the step up to the ACC go for him?

Tobe, Hill, White, and Mitchell were the depth pieces last season, but they need to be better than they were. If not, that will open the door for Terry, Stevenson Jr, and Crumity to see more playing time.

I like the talent and experience, but there is another level that needs to be reached.