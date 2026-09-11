Film Study For Georgia Tech's Offense vs Tennessee's Defense: Who Has The Edge?

Georgia Tech has a major matchup on the horizon this weekend against No.18 Tennessee. To pull off the upset, they'll need to do a few things. For one, the offense has to score an offensive touchdown and be able to convert red zone opportunities to touchdowns. Field goals won’t be enough to knock off Tennessee. Several keys will determine this game. Let’s take a closer look at the film and what it says and shows for the Yellow Jackets in this game.

What Does The Film Say About the Run Game

You have to credit both Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley for being able to generate any yards after a bad performance from the offensive line. Haynes was the most impressive, generating 70 yards after contact and three runs of 10+ yards despite not having enough room to run the ball through. He also produced an impressive 110.5 elusive score, a 78.5 pass block grade, and a 78.9 run grade, per Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Hosley also produced an impressive 83.3 elusive score on Saturday, and 15 of his 16 yards came after contact for the veteran running back. We know both guys are extremely talented and don’t need much to get going. It will be a challenge with Arion Carter coming back for the Volunteers in Week 2. However, they will have to solve the Carter problem and run the ball more effectively to pull out the win.

Mendoza is really good

While the Tennessee defensive line is stout and has players who can get after you, and a good-looking secondary, Alberto Mendoza could be a key difference-maker in this matchup. His ability to improvise and move in and out of the pocket makes him dangerous. In the Colorado game, he went through multiple progressions and didn’t see what he liked, but he kept the play alive, found Jordan Allen downfield, and made plays for the Yellow Jackets.

Mendoza produced an 85.5 PFF Grade and was the highest-graded Yellow Jacket in the loss. He also completed 74% of his passes. When you break down his tape even further, Mendoza was in the medium area of the field. He completed 5-of-7 passes (10-19 yards) for 129 yards and an impressive 92.3 passing grade in the intermediate area of the field. This can be used moving forward. He even made some big-time throws down the stretch against Colorado, including a 42-yard pass to Dalen Penson. Mendoza proved that he can be trusted when the game is on the line to make the throws necessary to lead his team to victory.

Tight Ends Could Be A Difference

The Yellow Jackets didn’t use the tight ends a whole bunch in the game vs Colorado. Tight ends were mostly used to help get the running game going. The film shows it may be time to use them more in the passing game, especially Kevin Roche Jr. He is 6’9 and 265 pounds and could be a mismatch against Tennessee if used correctly. Roche Jr finished with four catches for 37 yards last Thursday night. With more reps, Roche Jr is showing he can be a dependable target.

The Yellow Jackets also have other tight ends that can contribute on the offensive side of the ball. Both have to be a bigger part of the offense and be schemed to get the ball in their hands. With aggressive Tennessee linebackers who like to play downhill, having some pass catchers at tight end could be a difference in the game. They come in all shapes and sizes, and that can be tough for any defense to defend.