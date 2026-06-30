Three Things You Can Guarantee About Georgia Tech Football In 2026

While some things about Georgia Tech Football are going to change in 2026, there are going to be some non-negotiables when it comes to how this program operates under Brent Key.

In some ways, it feels like a new era of Georgia Tech. Haynes King is gone after having one of the most productive careers in program history, there are two new coordinators, and several seniors who had been with the program while Key was rebuilding, including Malik Rutherford, Clayton Powell-Lee, and Ahmari Harvey, are gone.

But just because there have been changes, this is not going to be a program that is unrecognizable. Here are three things I think you can guarantee about Georgia Tech this season.

1. Georgia Tech is still going to run the ball and be physical

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs the ball against the BYU Cougars in the third quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Brent Key and Georgia Tech are known for their ability to run the ball and be physical on the line of scrimmage and that is not going to change.

Despite losing Jamal Haynes, I think the Yellow Jackets are going to be even better at running the ball this season and that should tell you about the talent that they have in the backfield. Georgia Tech was able to land one of the best running backs in the country out of the portal and Michigan transfer Justice Haynes has a real chance to be a first-team All-American this season.

It is not just Haynes, though. Malachi Hosley is back, and both he and Haynes averaged over seven yards per carry last season. With a new starting quarterback and a new look receiver group, Georgia Tech is going to lean heavily on the running game this season.

2. Georgia Tech is going to use tight ends more in this offense

This is not to say that Georgia Tech did not use tight ends under Buster Faulkner, but with George Godsey now calling the plays, I think the Yellow Jackets are going to use the tight ends more in the passing game.

Over the past few seasons, Georgia Tech has had different tight ends with different skillsets to use. Jackson Hawes was arguably the best blocking tight end in the country a couple of years ago and the group of Brett Seither, J.T. Byrne, Josh Beetham, and Luke Harpring all did different things in the offense, but those guys are gone now.

Gavin Harris, Chris Corbo, Spencer Mermans, and Kevin Roche Jr are the names to know on this year's team and I think Harris has real receiving potential, while Mermans was one of the best blocking tight ends at the FCS level. Corbo was an FCS All-American and Roche Jr was one of the standouts of the spring.

Will the Yellow Jackets have a first round pick out of this group? Probably not, but with the inexperience of Georgia Tech's receivers and Godsey's background with tight ends, don't be surprised to see this position used more prevalently in the offense this season.

3. Georgia Tech is going to be much bigger on the defensive line

Georgia Tech made it a priority to get bigger along the defensive line this offseason and while that does not guarantee that they are going to be better, I think this could the Yellow Jackets best defensive line under Key.

Georgia Tech dipped into the transfer portal to land Noah Carter, Jordan Walker, Taje McCoy, Tim Griffin, Tawfiq Thomas, and Vincent Carroll-Jackson, while also having Christian Garrett, Amontrae Bradford, and other young guys on the roster. Stopping the run has been something Key has harped on since being hired and aside from having a solid run defense in 2024 under Tyler Santuccci, it has been a struggle for the Yellow Jackets.