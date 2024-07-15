Georgia Tech 2024 Position Preview Series, Wide Receiver: Georgia Tech Has One Of The ACC's Deepest Groups of WR's
Going into last season, there were a lot of questions about Georgia Tech's wide receiver room. The Yellow Jackets did not have any proven weapons on the outside and if you paired those questions with the uncertainity Georgia Tech had at quarterback, as well as the offensive ineptitude over the previous seasons, you had a right to be worried about Georgia Tech's offense going into last season.
My, what a difference a year makes.
Now, Georgia Tech has one of the deeper group of wide receivers in the ACC to pair with one of the best quarterbacks in the country. What should excite Georgia Tech fans is that this group might be even better due to some new additions to the room. The Yellow Jackets receivers are also being led by a new coach, with Trent McKnight coming over from Georgia State to coach the talented group.
The season is rapidly approaching and it is time to start previewing the 2024 Yellow Jackets. Let's talk about the receiver group that Georgia Tech will have this season.
Eric Singleton Jr was the highest-rated player in the Yellow Jackets 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports and he looked like he might be a potential superstar last season.
Singleton Jr. ranked fourth among all freshmen nationally (true or redshirt) in 2023 with 59.5 receiving yards per game and was tied for fourth among true freshmen nationally with six touchdown receptions. His 714 receiving yards and six touchdown catches both ranked among the top 10 overall in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while his six TD receptions were the second-most by a freshman in Georgia Tech history. Could he have an even better season in 2024? I think it is certainly possible and the chemistry between him and King was noticeable last year.
Singleton is not the only dangerous receiver for the Yellow Jackets.
Malik Rutherford was the second-leading receiver on Georgia Tech. He caught 46 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 10. 5 yards per catch. His biggest performance came in Georgia Tech's big win over North Carolina. Rutherford caught six passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns. He was a reliable player and could stretch the field with his speed. He is also a player who can get the ball in a variety of ways.
Christian Leary was the fourth-leading receiver for Georgia Tech this season, catching 25 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns, while also returning kickoffs. He was also responsible for Georgia Tech;s most iconic play last season vs Miami. Like Rutherford, he is a player who can get the ball in a variety of ways.
Chase Lane had a good start to the year, but injuries cost him some time. I think he could have a really good 2024 season if he stays healthy. The former Texas A&M Aggie was a big play machine in some games last season (Louisville) and has talent to be a consistent threat on the outside.
Duquesne transfer Abdul Janneh had six catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns. After taking a big step up in competition last season, Janneh should be ready for a bigger role in 2024.
Leo Blackburn is one of the most physically impressive players on the Georgia Tech roster at 6'5 220 LBS and if he is able to stay healthy this season, he could add a whole new element to the Yellow Jackets offense. He has barely seen the field in his time on The Flats, but he has made highlight catches (Duke game, 2022) and plays when healthy. Blackburn could be a major X-factor on Georgia Tech's offense next season.
Avery Boyd is a veteran player to watch. He has flashed his talent at times and can find ways to get on the field.
There are some younger, unproven players to keep an eye on next season.
Redshirt freshman Zion Taylor and true freshmen Isiah Canion and Trey Horne are versatile players that can push to get playing time. Canion was one of Georgia Tech;s highes-rated prospects in the 2024 class and is a future star in my opinion.
Bailey Stockton and Chris Elko will have an uphill battle to see the field, but they were excellent in the spring game just a few months ago and can't be counted out.
If Singleton Jr takes another step towards being a star and Blackburn emerges healthy and able to be a difference maker, this could be the best receiver room in the ACC and one of the best in the country. There is proven talent at this position and young talent behind them.