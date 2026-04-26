Former Georgia Tech DB Jy Gilmore Signs as an Undrafted Free Agent With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Another Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket has found his first NFL home. He is going to join his former teammates Eric Rivers and Dean Patterson in Tampa Bay and play for the Buccaneers.

Sources: Georgia Tech CB Jy Gilmore is signing a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. #NFLDraft — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 26, 2026

Gilmore came to Georgia Tech after spending the first part of his collegiate career with Georgia State and he was an instant impact starter for the Yellow Jackets, becoming their starting nickel and one of their best players in coverage. Last season for Georgia Tech, Gilmore totaled 35 tackles and three pass deflections, as well as half a sack. Gilmore was not just an impact player on the field though, he was lauded for his leadership while with the Yellow Jackets and was voted a permanent team captain, despite only being with the team for one season and missing the final two games of the year due to a severe leg injury suffered in a game versus Pittsburgh towards the end of the season.

Pro Football Focus gave Gilmore a 66.0 overall grade in 414 snaps last season, including a 77.5 pass rushing grade. Gilmore is sticky in coverage and can time his pass rush well. I think he is going to have a chance to make a roster at the next level.

How does Georgia Tech repalce him?

Georgia Tech is going to have a really soild cornerback room, but that does not mean that they are not going to miss Gilmore.

Georgia Tech is going to return several players, including Daiquan White, Zach Tobe, and others, but also brought in Alabama transfer Jaylen Mbakwe and South Florida transfer Jonas Duclona.

Duclona is someone in particular that cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones is excited about:

“Jonas has a lot of versatility. He'll be able to help us in multiple spots. Similar type of personality in Mbakwe. Very energetic. He brings a different light to the room. He juices up the room a little bit, and he brings that versatility where he can play corner, he can slide inside and do those things for us. So, just the versatility piece.

Obviously, we think he's a great football player, but the versatility pieces really got our interest and like and once he got here, we saw the energy and the personality that he has, we knew it was a hit.”

Gilmore brought a lot of experience and was underrated last season. He is off on his next journey in the NFL and will look to surprise at the next level.