Georgia Tech Football got some good recruiting news on Sunday, as one of their top targets at the linebacker position had the Yellow Jackets among his final eight schools. Marcellius Pulliam from Sandy Creek High school had Georgia Tech as a finalist.

There are some other top schools in his final eight schools. Clemson, Auburn, Miami, Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana, and Mississippi State are the other finalists.

Pulliam would be a great in-state pull for head coach Geoff Collins and the team. Ashton Heflin is the other linebacker committed in the 2023 class for Georgia Tech.

Pulliam was on campus for an unofficial visit in March. Keep an eye on this recruitment as the season goes on and when Pulliam might make a commitment.

