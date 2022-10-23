Georgia Tech Football Opens as Significant Underdog Against Florida State

After suffering their fourth loss of the season at home against Virginia, Georgia Tech will be on the road this weekend in Tallahassee to face a Florida State team that is currently on a three-game losing streak. When the two teams play this Saturday, Florida State is going to be a huge favorite.

Florida State opens as an 18-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets on Sunday according to Circa Sports.

Georgia Tech has actually won two in a row against the Seminoles and four of the last six. The Yellow Jackets went down to Tallahassee and upset FSU 16-13 in 2020 and then of course the game that every Georgia Tech fan remembers in 2015.

One of the big questions in this game is going to be the health of quarterback Jeff Sims. If Sims can't play on Saturday, it will likely be Zach Gibson under center for Georgia Tech. Gibson did not have a good performance after coming into the game on Thursday against Virginia, but hopefully, a full week of practicing with the starters will have Gibson prepared for a formidable Florida State defensive line.

The game against Florida State on Saturday is set to kick off at noon and will be televised on the ACC Network.

