Georgia Tech Football: Ranking the Defensive Lines in the ACC Coastal

After taking a look at the different offensive positions in the ACC Coastal and ranking them over the past couple of weeks. It is now time to take a look at the different defensive positions and see how Georgia Tech stacks up against their divisional opponents on that side of the ball

It is pointing out the obvious that Georgia Tech did not have a good defense last season and all of the positions needed an upgrade in the offseason. Georgia Tech's staff mined the transfer portal and worked hard to bring in talented players, although some flipped their commitment. The pass rush was one of the worst in the country and it is an area that is going to need to see marked improvement if Georgia Tech's record is going to improve

The ACC Coastal teams are undergoing changes on their defensive lines, with the exception of Pitt. Question marks are there for every team, including Georgia Tech, and whoever can get the most out of their front four is going to greatly increase their chances of winning the division.

So how do the ACC Coastal defensive lines rank? Let's break it down below.

ACC Coastal Defensive Line Rankings

7. Duke

Another position where the Blue Devils rank last in the division and probably in the ACC. Duke is hoping that new head coach Mike Elko can bring the Blue Devils' defense up a notch, starting with their line.

There are a couple of potential impact players for Duke, however. DeWayne Carter and R.J. Oben are the top two pass rushers for Duke and hoping to be the leaders that Elko will need up front. True freshman Vincent Anthony Jr is a name to watch for this season and the future.

6. Virginia

The Cavaliers were bad on every level of their defense last season, but are hoping that a coaching staff change can be for the better. To do that, they are going to need a better defensive line.

Aaron Faumui is going to be the leader up front, but keep an eye on Jahmeer Carter as well. Virginia is going to have a great passing attack on offense, but they are going to need a better defense to contend. That all starts up front.

5. Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech is undergoing a coaching change and incoming coach Brent Pry is known for his defensive background. He is going to need to use it to help fix the once-strong Hokies defense.

TyJuan Garbutt is a guy that I think could have a really big year for Virginia Tech and they are going to need it. Norell Pollard has the presence in the interior that teams need and can be a big-time player. I think Pry will get Virginia Tech turned around, but this is not going to be the best defensive line he has had.

4. Georgia Tech

If the Yellow Jackets could have landed Morris Joseph Jr and Soloman Byrd from the transfer portal, they could have been higher on this list. However, both players are elsewhere and that is bringing uncertainty to the front-four for Georgia Tech.

Keion White is going to bring a boost to the pass rush and Kyle Kennard could be ready to take the next step. This unit has to be better for Georgia Tech to improve on defense.

3. North Carolina

This is based more on the projection than what the Tar Heel's defensive line did last season, but they have the potential to be the best in the division, despite being bad last year. North Carolina has recruited the position very well and if they can get good results back from this group, the North Carolina defense could be much better.

Myles Murphy and Raymond Vohasek are a talented duo in the interior up-front and talented young players make up the depth. Watch out for five-star freshman Travis Shaw this season.

2. Miami

Miami has overhauled the position a bit with incoming transfers this offseason hoping it can become a position of strength for new head coach Mario Cristobal in his first season. Sophomore Leonard Taylor and West Virginia transfer Akheem Mesidor could be big-time contributors this fall.

Miami needs a presence on the edge and Jahfari Harvey could be the guy to do that. UCLA transfer Mitchell Agude and Maryland transfer Darrell Jackson are other players to know for this fall.

1. Pitt

Much like their offensive line, Pitt is returning the majority of their production up front and that is what gives the Panthers the best defensive line in the Coastal. If Pitt repeats as Coastal champion, one of the reasons will be because they overwhelmed their opponents with their talented and experienced defensive line.

Habakkuk Baldonado and Deslin Alexandre form a dangerous edge duo for any opponent they play and both could lead the ACC in sacks. Calijah Kancey is their best interior player

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football: Eric Reed Transfer Profile

Georgia Tech Football: KJ Wallace Transfer Profile

2023 Georgia Tech safety target Jayden Sheppard names top five

Georgia Tech Football: Kenny Bennett Transfer Profile