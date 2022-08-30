Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: Linebacker Recruiting Board for August

With both of their projected senior starters at linebacker gone after this year, Georgia Tech is going to have to make sure that they get some talented young players in their 2023 recruiting class. So far, they have two linebackers committed in Ashton Heflin from Newnan and Kamal Bonner from Colquitt County.

Georgia Tech Linebacker Charlie Thomas is on his last year of eligibility Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Both Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley are in their final seasons and then right behind them, Trenilyas Tatum and Demetrius Knight II will both be seniors in 2023. Kyle Efford was the only linebacker taken in the 2022 class and that could mean that Georgia Tech is wanting to fill in some depth at the position with this class.

So who could join Heflin and Bonner as the other linebackers in the class? Let's break it down.

One of the first names to know for the 2023 class at linebacker is King Tshiama. Tshiama is a 6-4 220 LBS prospect from Gaithersburg, MD and has shown plenty of interest in Georgia Tech this summer.

Marcellius Pulliam is an in-state prospect from Sandy Creek High School and he recently dropped his top eight schools and Georgia Tech was included. Pulliam would be a great addition to the linebacker room and he could be the top target at the position for the team at the position. He has not set up an official visit yet, but I expect Georgia Tech to try and have him on campus this fall.

Sandy Creek's Marcellius Pulliam is a top-target at linebacker for the 2023 class 247 Sports

Christian Caballero is a player that was offered by Georgia Tech and did visit in April. However, he has not been back and it is unclear if he has intentions to later this fall.

Michael Montgomery, a 6-3 230 LBS hard-hitting linebacker from Seattle is a guy that has visited Tech over the summer and he could be the other top target for the Yellow Jackets.

Of the four players listed here, I think that Montgomery and Pulliam are your primary targets at this position and both would bring a certain level of physicality to the defense. Both guys are candidates to return this fall for official visits, so keep an eye on the latest updates with other players.

Tshiama and Caballero are both possibilities at the position, but neither has been on a visit in some time.

Heflin and Bonner are talented players, but it is unlikely that they will be the only linebackers in the class in my opinion. Keep an eye out for other offers that could come from the coaching staff.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Javin Simpkins, RB

Zachariah Keith, Edge

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line

L.J. Green, Cornerback

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elijah Douglas, Defensive Line

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Trey Cornist, Running Back

Kamal Bonner, Linebacker

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

