Georgia Tech in the NFL: Which Former Yellow Jackets Made Final Rosters Today?

Today was one of the biggest days of the NFL calendar as the 2022 season is quickly approaching. The roster for each franchise was cut down to 53 players today and there were several former Georgia Tech stars that made their team's final roster.

Let's break those down below.

1. Darren Waller- Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller was an easy choice to make the roster Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

One of the easiest decisions that the Raiders had to do today was pencil in Darren Waller as their top tight end. Despite some injury trouble last season, Waller remains one of the best tight ends in the game and is a constant mismatch problem. There have been recent talks of a contract extension with the Raiders as well.

The Raiders are going to have an exciting offense this season and Waller is sure to be a big part of it.

2. Harrison Butker- Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will look to be one of the best kickers in the NFL again Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best kickers in the NFL will be back in Kansas City for another run at the Super Bowl. Harrison Butker is still the Chiefs top special teams player and a career 90% field goal kicker. I expect another All-Pro type of season from the former Yellow Jacket.

3. Shaq Mason- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Shaq Mason is hoping to provide a veteran presence in Tampa Bay Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Shaq Mason was traded from the New England Patriots this offseason and he will be reunited with Tom Brady now in Tampa Bay. Mason will be a veteran leader up front for the Bucs, as they hope to make a run at another Super Bowl.

4. Pressley Harvin III- Pittsburgh Steelers

Pressley Harvin is back for another season as the Pittsburgh Steelers punter Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pressley Harvin III is one of the best punters in the NFL and has his spot on the Steelers roster locked down for 2022. He will look to make an All-Pro team and help the Steelers back to the playoffs.

5. Jordan Mason- San Francisco 49ers

Jordan Mason was a surprise addition to the San Francisco roster Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

One of the stars of the NFL preseason was former Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason and he surprised a lot of people by making the 49er's final roster. Mason was one of the best backs in the NFL this preseason after going undrafted and will look to make his mark on a team that hopes to compete for a Super Bowl.

6. Adam Gotsis- Jacksonville Jaguars

Adam Gotsis earned a spot on the Jacksonville roster this preseason Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jacksonville is hoping to finally turn things around in 2022 and they will have a veteran on the defensive line to help that happen. Adam Gotsis is back in Jacksonville and will be counted on this season.

7. Tariq Carpenter- Green Bay Packers

Carpenter was the only player drafted from Georgia Tech this past April and now he is going to be on the Green Bay Packer's 53-man roster. Carpenter had a solid preseason and will provide depth this season to the Packers.

8. Tyler Davis- Green Bay Packers

The second Georgia Tech tight end in the NFL is Tyler Davis and he will be looking to expand his role in 2022. Davis could get more targets this season, as Green Bay is looking for a playmaker at tight end.

9. Jack Coco- Green Bay Packers

Jack Coco will be the starting long snapper for the Green Bay Packers this season Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the best stories of the preseason was former Georgia Tech walk-on Jack Coco making the Green Bay Packers roster. Coco has had a great journey and now will be the starting long snapper for the Packers in 2022. I cant wait to follow him in what is hopefully a long career in Green Bay.

