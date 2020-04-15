Georgia Tech Quarter-Century Team: Special Teams

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have had many college football greats come and go through Bobby Dodd Stadium. Fielding a team since 1892, the Jackets have one of the more successful programs in the history of college football - claiming four FBS national championships across four different decades.

With a rich history, we are going to break down the greatest Yellow Jackets from the past 25 years to create a Georgia Tech Quarter-Century Team.

This is the final part in our series.

For a look at the previous parts of our series, see below.

Punter

Durant Brooks | 2006-2007

Durant Brooks spent two years at Georgia Military College before coming to Tech. In his two years with the Yellow Jackets, Brooks won numerous awards and cemented himself in Georgia Tech's record books. As a junior, he pinned the opponent inside the 20-yard line on 35 of 79 punts - 27 punts were 50+ yards, including seven of 60 or longer. Brooks was one of three finalists for the Ray Guy Award in 2006 and he was a Second-Team All-American selection.

His senior year, he finished second in the ACC and fourth nationally in punting, averaging 45.1 yards per kick. Brooks punted 65 times for 2,929 yards and only 19 of his 65 punts were returned. He won the Ray Guy Award as the nation's best punter and was named First-Team All-American by SI.com and Rivals.com. He won First-Team All-ACC honors for consecutive years. Brooks left Georgia Tech as the school's (and the ACC) career punting leader, averaging 45.31 yards per kick.

Honorable Mention: Pressley Harvin III | 2017-Present

Kicker

Harrison Butker | 2013-2016

Harrison Butker set numerous school records in his four-years as the Jackets' place kicker. He finished as Tech's all-time leading scorer with with 337 career points and 208 career PATs. His 98 points from 2014 are the second-most season-single points by a kicker in school history. The same year, Butker converted 65-of-66 PATs, which still holds as the most single-season PATs made in school history. His 71.7 career field percentage ranks third in Tech history.

His most memorable performance came his sophomore year when he kicked a career-long, game-tying 53-yard field goal against No. 9 Georgia in Athens to send the game into overtime. The Jackets defeated the Bulldogs 30-24.

Honorable Mention: Luke Manget | 1999-2002

Punt/Kick Returner

Kelley Rhino | 1999-2002

Kelley Rhino remains one of the best return specialists in Georgia Tech history. As a sophomore, Rhino led the Jackets with 10 special teams tackles and took over punt return duties midway through the season. His junior season, he broke the ACC record for punt return yardage in a season (515). He also broke a school record of 441 that was previously held by his father, Randy Rhino and he was a First-Team All-ACC selection as a specialist.

Rhino remains Georgia Tech's lead punt returner with a career 1,135 punt return yards on 112 returns. He finished his collegiate career breaking Tech's record for career punt return yards also formerly held by his father, Randy Rhino (749).

Honorable Mention: Charlie Rogers | 1995-1999

