Georgia Tech Signees Josh Petty and Tae Harris Set To Compete In the 2025 Polynesian Bowl
The 2025 Polynesian Bowl is set to take place tonight in Hawaii and it will feature some of the nation's top high school talent in the country. Two of the players that are participating in the All-Star game are two Georgia Tech signees, five-star OT Josh Petty and four-star DB Tae Harris. This is going to be the second All-Star game for Harris, as he participated in the Under Armour All-American Game earlier this month.
The game is tonight at 9:00 p.m. and you can watch it on NFL Network.
During his National Signing Day press conference last month, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key detailed the process of landing Harris and what went into that recruitment:
"Stick to the process, believe in the process. Just because someone commits somewhere, it's easy for somebody to say, "Oh, well, let him go." We ain't having that here. That's not the type of staff that we have. It's not the type of program that I want to have. If you believe in something as strongly as we believe in Georgia Tech and the future of the Georgia Tech football program, you're going to continue to recruit the right players for your school, for your program. He's a guy that's local , that we recruit extremely hard, decided along the way, which a lot of them do, that he comes and goes, but those relationships are big. You know, being able to keep people home is big, and showing them a path to success and a path to development is big. And he's a guy that, and that kid's an unbelievable kid now. You talk about a kid that is hungry, that, I mean, the day he commits, he's on the phone texting and calling all the other guys in the position room here on the roster saying, "I can't wait to be with you guys" and those guys immediately come back to me and they're like coach, that guy's definitely one of us now, I mean just the way he everything about him they're like some of us some of them didn't even like meet one of his visits here and they just said that guy's one of us so you know he's, he's an alpha an alpha and really expected to get things out of him."
Harris is one of the highest-rated players to ever sign with the Yellow Jackets and is one of the best defensive prospects in the entire country. According to the 247Sports Composite, Harris is the No. 48 player in the country, the No. 3 safety in the country, and the No. 7 player in the state of Georgia. Harris played his high school football at Cedartown High School in Georgia. The 5'10 200 LBS DB has a chance to be an impact player right away for the Yellow Jackets on defense
Here is the scouting report on Harris courtesy of 247Sports national analyst Hudson Standish:
"Multi-faceted safety prospect who starred for three years in every phase of the game for Georgia AAAA prospect factory Cedartown. Legitimate track speed with personal bests of 10.6 in the 100m and 21.21 in the 200m dash, along with a verified 4.38 40-yard dash at the Under Armour Miami Camp in March of 2024. Hovering around 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, plays above his weight and will routinely decleat bigger ball carriers. Smooth mover in his backpedal and has proven in multiple settings that he can erase receivers in man coverage. Will take some risks on the backend, but profiles as an aggressive coverage ace who can help enforce when asked to trigger downhill. Should be viewed as a potential all-conference caliber defensive back with the versatility, toughness, and play speed to contribute early on in his collegiate career. Elite athlete who could potentially tear up the NFL Combine and has serious day two draft upside."
According to 247Sports, Petty is a five-star prospect, the No. 21 player in the country, No. 5 OT in the country, and the No. 5 player in the state of Georgia. Georgia Tech beat out Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Stanford for him. Georgia Tech wanted to build one of the best offensive line classes in the country and they have done so.
Here is the scouting report on Petty, courtesy of 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks, who thinks Petty is potential first round pick in the future:
"High-level offensive tackle prospect with outstanding functional athleticism fostered by impressive two-way snaps. Legitimately 6-5 with offensive tackle length thanks to confirmed arm and wing numbers. Lean with ample frame space for adding mass. Quicker off the ball on offense than defense, but flashes surprising linear closing speed in pursuit. Georgia 2A state champion wrestler in 285-pound weight class as a sophomore before finishing as state runner-up as a junior in Feb. 2024. Wrestling prowess translates in body control and hand-to-hand combat strength. Can get punchier, but plays angry and finishes blocks. Mean streak is obvious. Motivated drive blocker who also climbs to second level with relative ease. Very young for the 2025 cycle. Naturally high center of gravity but cognizant of leverage firing off and engaging defenders. Need more consistent measure of pass-pro ability, but functional athleticism suggests ample potential. Will face significant jump in competition going from lower-level high school ball to the high-major level, but consistent dominance at multiple positions is promising. Athletic profile and on-field evidence suggest immense developmental potential, especially given 34-inch arms and a wingspan approaching 6-11, per reliable sources. May need a bit more seasoning to gain requisite mass and strength, but owns the traits to become a multi-year starter at the high-major level with NFL Draft early-round upside."
