Georgia Tech Spring Game Date Announced

The date for the first spring game of the Brent Key era has officially been announced.

Georgia Tech is going to be playing its White and Gold Game on April 15th at 1:00 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium., which is a perfect time for a spring game. It is going to be in the middle of April, after March Madness, The Masters, and it will be on a Saturday afternoon this year, instead of during the week and in the evening.

The first Georgia Tech spring game under Brent Key will be held in April Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After going 4-4 as the interim head coach, Key is going to be looking to have a solid spring as this team looks to get back to a bowl game for the first time since 2018. Tech has brought in 12 transfers and the Yellow Jackets are going to be playing under their new coaching staff for the first time this spring.

There are going to be several headlines to watch during the spring. The quarterback battle between Zach Pyron, Haynes King, and Zach Gibson is going to be the top one, but the improvement on the offensive line, who emerges at wide receiver, and how the defense is looking to replace starters like Keion White, Charlie Thomas, Ace Eley, and Zamari Walton are others to watch as well.

The ACC schedule is also slated to be released tonight and Georgia Tech will know the dates of the games they are supposed to play.

