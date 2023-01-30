Social Media Reacts To Harrison Butker Hitting Game Winning Field Goal

Thanks to former Georgia Tech kicker Harrison Butker, the Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Butker was great during this ball game, going 3/3 on his field goals and not missing an extra point.

It has been a great postseason for Butker. He had a touchdown-saving tackle last week on a kickoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as hitting multiple field goals.

Former Georgia Tech kicker Harrison Butker nailed the game-winning field goal for the Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In what was a terrific game, Butker was able to make multiple field goals to be able to take down Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles in two weeks in Arizona.

Butker was able to score the first six points of the game, making a 43-yard field goal to take an early 3-0 lead. He then hit a 24-yard field goal at the start of the second quarter to get the Chiefs a 6-0 lead. Butker was perfect on his extra-point attempts as well and that has been a problem for him this year.

Here are the best social media reactions to Butker's game-winning kick.

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Former Georgia Tech kicker Harrison Butker hits game-winning field goal to send Kansas City to the Super Bowl

Georgia Tech lands PWO commitment from 2023 QB Ben Guthrie

Georgia Tech Recruiting Update: 1/22-1/28

Three-star 2024 defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr among weekend visitors for Georgia Tech

2024 Georgia Tech defensive tackle target Champ Thompson commits to Clemson

Former Yellow Jackets Malachi Carter and Ace Eley impress during the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Duke blows out Georgia Tech 86-43

2024 Athlete Elijah McDowell Breaks Down His Weekend Visit To Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech makes the top 11 for four-star athlete Jalewis Solomon

Updated ACC Standings heading into the weekend