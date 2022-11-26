Georgia Tech vs Georgia: Live Updates

Georgia Tech has its most wins in a season since 2018 and they are hoping to carry the momentum from last week's stunning upset over North Carolina to their rivalry game with No. 1 Georgia.

The Yellow Jackets come into this game as a 35.5-point underdog and will be trying to snap the current losing streak they have against the Bulldogs. Georgia Tech has not won a game in this series since 2016 and has been outscored 180-35 in that span.

Georgia Tech has not beaten Georgia since 2016 Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The defense for Georgia Tech is looking to have a repeat performance from last week against North Carolina when they shut down one of the best offenses and quarterbacks in the country down. The Yellow Jackets limited North Carolina to its season low in yards and points and held Maye to his season low in passing yards.

Keion White led the defensive effort up front and finished the game with three sacks and four tackles for loss. The defense tallied 12 tackles for loss and six sacks but that is going to be tough to do against a Georgia offense that has allowed only seven sacks this season, which is good for second in the country.

It will take a complete effort from the Yellow Jackets today to keep this game close. Let's see what they got.

Pregame note: leading receiver Nate McCollum, who did not play against UNC last week, is dressed and going through warmups today.

Be sure to refresh the page for updates from today's action in Athens!

1st Quarter

Ace Eley, Charlie Thomas, and Malachi Carter are the captains for GT today

Georgia Tech will receiver the ball to start the game. Zach Gibson and the offense will go to work first against the top-ranked Georgia defense.

Dontae Smith making the offense move early. Two nice carries to open the game.

A couple of quick passes to Nate McCollum have GT in UGA territory here early.

Gibson finds McCollum for a big gain and it is first and goal Georgia Tech!

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech reveals uniform combination vs Georgia

Biggest X-Factor for Georgia Tech's defense vs Georgia

Biggest X-Factor for Georgia Tech's offense against Georgia

Three questions for Georgia Tech in the matchup with Georgia

Georgia Tech vs Georgia: Official Preview and Prediction

What position on Georgia's offense will be the biggest matchup problem for Georgia Tech?

ACC Football: Official week 13 game predictions

Can Georgia Tech's defense have a repeat performance this week?

Georgia Tech can't overcome another slow start and loses to Marquette 84-60