Georgia Tech's Keion White Will Be Playing in 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl

Georgia Tech Defensive End Keion White Will Be Playing in 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl

Georgia Tech's top pass rusher will be going to Mobile to play in the Senior Bowl

Georgia Tech was much better in terms of pass-rushing production this season. The Yellow Jackets were near the bottom of the ACC in sacks during the 2021 season but improved this season and a big reason for this was a healthy season from pass rusher Keion White. 

White missed most of the 2021 season with an injury, but he returned to be a force this season. He finished the season with 7.5 sacks and 54 tackles and after his season, he was invited to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl. 

Playing in the Senior Bowl is a big deal and is a place where players have seen their draft stocks rise because of their performances in Mobile. White will get to practice in front of NFL coaches and scouts all week before getting to play in the game at the end of the week. With a good performance in practice and the game, White could be taken much earlier in the draft than expected. 

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr had White as the eighth-ranked defensive end on his latest big board. He is a projected day two or day three pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which will be held from April 27th-29th. 

