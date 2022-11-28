ESPN's Pete Thamel Says No Imminent Decision On Georgia Tech Search

It appeared late on Sunday evening that Georgia Tech had its new football coach after multiple reports suggested that Tulane head coach Willie Fritz was going to be the next head coach of the Yellow Jackets.

However as the night went on, other reports seemed to trickle out that suggested otherwise.

So the search is still ongoing. This morning, ESPN's Pete Thamel said that there is no imminent decision regarding Georgia Tech's head coaching decision and they are interviewing a new candidate today and multiple coaches coaching in the upcoming championship weekend are still in contention for the head coaching job at Georgia Tech.

Who will be the next head coach at Georgia Tech?

So after things changing back and forth over the course of a couple of hours on Sunday, Georgia Tech still does not have a head coach and it is unclear when they will hire one. It could still be Fritz that gets the job at the end of all of this.

Coaching searches can be unpredictable and rumors are sure to be flying about this coaching job this week.

