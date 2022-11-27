One day after losing the season finale to Georgia, Georgia Tech might be moving closer to naming a new head coach according to multiple reports.

John Brice, a reporter from FootballScoop.com, gave an update on the Yellow Jackets search a couple of hours ago and this is what Brice had to say:

"Multiple sources tell FootballScoop on Sunday that Georgia Tech leaders, including new athletics director J. Batt, are honing in their search and Tulane head coach Willie Fritz is seen as a top target to become the Yellow Jackets’ new head coach.

The two sides are expected to meet Sunday, with sources indicating there’s optimism from the Tech side of things to move closer to getting a deal done to hire Fritz."

Willie Fritz has Tulane at 10-2 this season and ranked in the top 20 Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Schultz of the Athletic tweeted similar news earlier:

Fritz is currently the head coach at Tulane and the Green Wave are currently 10-2 and is the favorite to land the group of five's spot in the New Year's Six Bowl Game if they can beat UCF in the AAC championship game this weekend.

Fritz does have experience in the state of Georgia from his time at Georgia Southern and has been a consistent winner, whether it was with the Eagles or dating back to his time at Sam Houston State.

Willie Fritz had a successful run at Georgia Southern as they transitioned to the FBS level Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Southern was making the move up to the FBS level and their head coach, Jeff Monken, had just left to become the head coach at Army. This was going to be a big move up for the Eagles and they turned to Fritz to lead them. In his first season in Statesboro, he led the Eagles to a 9-3 record, including an unbeaten mark in conference play. Georgia Southern could not compete in a bowl game that year because it was their first season since moving up from the FCS level.

In 2015, Fritz helped guide the Eagles to its first bowl game in program history and he had a record of 8-4 and 6-2 in the Sun Belt. The Eagles almost pulled off a stunning upset against Georgia in Athens as well, losing in overtime to the Bulldogs.

Some notable players that went to the NFL and were drafted from Fritz's time at Georgia Southern include running back Matt Brieda and linebacker Antwione Williams. Current Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo also played for Fritz while at Georgia Southern.

Stay tuned for more reports coming about the Georgia Tech head coaching search.

