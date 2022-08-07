Georgia Tech's Kevin Harris is ready for a bigger role on defense

Georgia Tech held its 2022 media days on Saturday morning and it was a good chance for media members to talk to players ahead of the upcoming season.

I had a chance to be there and one of the players I made sure to talk to was defensive end Kevin Harris. Harris is hoping for his breakout season in 2022 and to provide a pass-rushing boost to a team that really needs it. He is a gifted athlete and looking to put together all of his physical abilities into production for the defensive line.

When I asked Harris about what he was doing to take the next step and improve during the offseason, he really stressed to me that he was focused on fundamentals and the little things that he can improve upon. "As a collective and as a pass rush, we have been really working on fundamentals, ball get-off, hand violence, and things like that. For me personally, this summer, I felt like I have really improved a lot and I'm ready to showcase that this season".

One of the key topics that all of the defensive players were asked about at media day was the involvement of head coach Geoff Collins in the defense and if he is more hands on than he has been previously. Harris said " Coach Collins has definitely been, this spring and this offseason he has done a lot more hands on with the defensive meeting rooms and I think things are going to show up really well this season and the defense is going to show out this year".

I asked Harris if there were any schematical changes that the defense was making to try and improve and he said that there were. "There are definitely going to be some changes. We have been working hard and ironing some things out and going to see a lot more production I believe".

Confidence in each other was something that every player did not lack yesterday. This seems to be a more tightly-knit group and they think things are changing for the better.

