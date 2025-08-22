All Yellow Jackets

Here is How The SEC's Move To a Nine-Game Conference Schedule Could Affect Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has a long-standing rivalry with Georgia and future SEC opponents on their schedule. How will the conference's move to a nine-game conference schedule affect the Yellow Jackets?

Jackson Caudell

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key talks to Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart after an eight overtime game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
A big piece of college football news dropped on Thursday afternoon.

After a lot of back and forth, the SEC announced that they would be moving to a nine-game conference schedule. The conference had been on an eight game conference schedule since 1992, but made the big announcement today that they would be shifting to nine-game conference schedule.

How is Georgia Tech Affected?

Brent Key Georgia Tec
Obviously, Georgia Tech does not play in the SEC, but they do play several SEC opponents on future schedules, including its annual rivalry with the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia Tech also has a home and home series scheduled with Tennessee in 2026 and 2027 and a home and home with Alabama in 2030 and 2031.

With the move to the nine-game conference schedule, will any of Georgia Tech's future games be changed?

My guess is probably not, but there is a chance.

Let's start with the most important game and that is the rivalry with Georgia.

The SEC is requiring its teams to play at least one additional high-quality non-conference opponent from the Big Ten, Big 12, or the ACC (or Notre Dame) and I am going to go out on a limb and say that Georgia is going to want to keep its annual game with Georgia Tech. Now, the Bulldogs do have several high-profile non-conference games on their schedule:

2026- Georgia Tech, at Louisville

2027- At Florida State, Louisville, at Georgia Tech

2028- Florida State, Georgia Tech

2029- Clemson, at Georgia Tech

2030- Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia Tech

2031- at Ohio State, at Georgia Tech

2032- Clemson, Georgia Tech

2033- at Clemson, NC State, at Georgia Tech

2034- Georgia Tech, at NC State

There are multiple years where Georgia is scheduling two or three power four non-conference opponents and I would imagine that some of those series will be canceled so they avoid playing 12 power four opponents in the regular season. I assume Georgia would want to keep one of college football's best rivalry games alive, but let's see what happens. College football is more of a business nowadays for better or for worse, and Georgia could opt to keep what they consider to be higher quality opponents on its schedule, though I would argue with the improvements Georgia Tech has made under Brent Key, it would be terrible for college football and its fans for them to move from this game. There are absolutely no reports of that happening, but let's see what these SEC teams decide to do with scheduling.

What about Tennessee and Alabama?

Brent Key Georgia Tec
I think the Tennessee series is the one that should be fine. The Volunteers do not play a Power Four opponent in either 2026 or 2027 and I would think they would just keep their game against Georgia Tech.

Alabama is more interesting. In 2030, the Crimson Tide also face Notre Dame and in 2031, they go to Boston College. Will Alabama get rid of one of those games and keep the other? Will they keep both of those games? Those are the things that will have to be considered.

What about the ACC?

It sounds like the ACC is going to be trying to go to a nine-game conference schedule, though how they do that with just 17 teams is going to be fascinating.

I won't speculate too much on what could happen if the ACC finds a way to move to nine games, but Georgia Tech has a lot of high-profile games against power four opponents in future years and with viewership being extremely valuable in ACC revenue sharing, you would think Georgia Tech wouild want to keep those games.

This was huge news in college football today and in the days and months ahead, there are going to he repercussions from this decision from the SEC. Will they affect Georgia Tech? Only time will tell.

Published
