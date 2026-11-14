How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Clemson: Announcers, TV, And Radio

Game day is here for the Yellow Jackets, who are looking to end a four-game losing streak. They face a tough Clemson defense that ranks in the top 40 in scoring defense and rush defense this season. They also have a number of players who are playing high-level football on the back end: Ashton Hampton, Elliot Washington, Sammy Brown, Will Heldt, and Corey Myrick. Clemson flies around to the ball and has a strong defensive front.

The Yellow Jackets will have to get impact plays on special teams and take advantage of opportunities when they present themselves to have a chance. Let’s take a look at how you can watch and listen to the Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

Viewing information

Here is all of the viewing information that you need for Georgia Tech's game vs Clemson

TV: The CW

• Play-by-Play: Thom Brennaman

• Analyst: Jason Cabinda

• Sideline Reporter: Wes Bryant

• In Atlanta: Peachtree TV (Ch. 17)

• Mobile App: ESPN

• Online: WatchESPN.com

RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Andrew Gardner

• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list

• Satellite: SiriusXM 266

• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn

• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com

Can Georgia Tech fix the key areas?

To pull off a major win and upset on the road against a solid team, you have to win in a lot of areas. The Yellow Jackets haven’t been winning in the key areas that made them a good team last season. The offensive line has been a constant shuffle, the run game hasn’t been consistent despite great backs in the backfield, the passing game has regressed a bunch, and the defense can’t stop the run. The same issues have plagued the Yellow Jackets all season long.

They didn’t wait until the end of the season to make changes. They did this week. Letting go of former defensive coordinator Jason Semore, wide receiver coach Jafar Williams, edge/outside linebackers coach Kyle Pope, and offensive line coach Allen Mogridge. Will those changes lead to winning the four key areas that Brent Key outlined the Yellow Jackets have to win. We will find out on Saturday.

“I judge toughness when I watch film based on running the ball, stopping the run, covering kicks, and how you play on the perimeter, sustaining blocks, and getting off blocks, right? And that's a big 0-4 That's a big 0-4 in the program. So, I'm very transparent about it, about where we're at. Uh,, you know, a lot of changes within, but again,, we want to give our guys an opportunity to play the best football and, uh, and have a chance to win football games. At the end of the day, that's what this is about. It's about winning games and graduating players,” said Key.