Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart vs Georgia

It is rivalry week in college and that means it is time for Clean, Old Fashioned Hate between Georgia Tech and Georgia.

The Yellow Jackets went on the road and pulled a massive upset against No. 13 North Carolina and ended whatever playoff hopes the Tar Heels had. Georgia Tech is a 33-point underdog to the No. 1 team in the country this Saturday on the road and it is going to be the most challenging game of the season for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech released its depth chart on Tuesday, per usual, and there were not any surprises on it this week. Keep in mind, things can change between now and Saturday, so this is not a final depth chart.

Zach Gibson is listed as the starting quarterback and while he did play most of the game (and played well), backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh saw action as the running quarterback in certain packages. Expect the same this week.

Zach Gibson is hoping to put together another solid performance this weekend. Georgia Tech Athletics

At running back, Hassan Hall, Dontae Smith, and Dylan McDuffie are listed as co-starters, but it was mostly Hall and Smith in the backfield against UNC, with freshman running back Jamie Felix also getting some carries. That has been the rotation for weeks now and I don't see it changing.

At wide receiver, it is encouraging to see Nate McCollum listed as a starter after missing the game against UNC, but he was listed here last week. McCollum has been the top wide receiver for Tech this season and the offense needs him back against one of the best defenses in the country.

If McCollum can't go, look for Malik Rutherford to get plenty of playing time. Rutherford was the most targeted wide receiver on the team last week.

Malachi Carter and E.J. Jenkins are the other starters at receiver.

Dylan Leonard is listed as the starting tight end.

The offensive line does not have any changes to it. From left tackle to right tackle: Corey Robinson II, Pierce Quick, Weston Franklin, Jordan Williams, and Jakiah Leftwich will be the five facing the Georgia front seven this week.

Defensively, this team is looking to repeat their performance from last week when they held one of the top-scoring offenses in the country to a season-low in yards and points.

Can Georgia Tech's defense have a repeat performance of last week? Georgia Tech Athletics

Keion White is coming off a three-sack, four-tackles-for-loss performance against the Tar Heels and he and Kyle Kennard will be coming off the edge again this week. Makius Scott and D'Quan Douse are listed as starters on the interior. This unit has been playing exceptional football in recent weeks.

Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley lead the linebackers again this week.

No changes in the secondary, with K.J. Wallace at nickel, Myles Sims and Zamari Walton at cornerback, and LaMiles Brooks and Clayton Powell-Lee at safety. The secondary held Drake Maye to his season low in passing yards and face a dangerous Georgia passing attack that has weapons all over the field.

Gavin Stewart is the kicker and David Shanahan is listed as the starting punter.

Georgia Tech vs Georgia is set to kickoff at noon in Athens on Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN.

