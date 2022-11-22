Report: New CBS Sports Report Lists Candidates To Watch For Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is getting closer to ending its regular season and then they are going to have the decision to make regarding the open head coaching position.

There have not been a lot of rumors coming out of this coaching search led by new athletic director J Batt, but there have been some reports in recent weeks linking candidates to the job and the latest comes from CBS Sport's Dennis Dodd, who is one of the best national writers in the country.

Would Kevin Sumlin be a fit at Georgia Tech? Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Here is what Dodd had to say in his latest update on the Georgia Tech head coaching job:

"Interim coach Brent Key may have taken a huge step after upsetting North Carolina. GT may even get to a bowl game. That would mean beating Georgia this week. If not, watch for Bulldogs running backs coach Del McGee, Tulane coach Willie Fritz and former Houston/Texas A&M/Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin. Sanders also must be considered given the Atlanta connection."

McGee, Fritz, and Sanders have been mentioned for the job previously, but this is the first time that I can recall Sumlin being mentioned for the job.

Sumlin had a good coaching career at Houston and was solid at Texas A&M, but his tenure at Arizona was a disaster. Sumlin is currently the head coach and general manager of the Houston Gamblers in the USFL.

This is just one report and you always have to be cautious during a coaching search with rumors, but this report is interesting and you can expect this coaching search to kick into high gear this week and the next.

Be sure to stay tuned in at AllYellowJackets for the latest coaching rumors.

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Everything from Brent Key ahead of the matchup with No. 1 Georgia

Brent Key and Andrew Thacker were named top week 12 coaches by Kirk Herbstreit

Georgia Tech was named one of Week 12's top teams by Kirk Herbstreit

Georgia Tech lands four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams

How to watch, listen to, and live stream Georgia Tech vs Utah

Keion White was named the ACC's defensive lineman of the week

Everything from Brent Key after North Carolina win

Georgia Tech Opens as a heavy underdog to No. 1 Georgia

Three biggest takeaways from Georgia Tech's win over North Carolina

The good, the bad, and the ugly from Georgia Tech's win over North Carolina