Brent Key and Andrew Thacker Named Among Top Coaches For Week 12 By Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit gave high praise for Georgia Tech's Brent Key and Andrew Thacker

Georgia Tech has been getting plenty of praise for their performance against North Carolina on Saturday and one of the main voices of that support has been ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit. Herbstreit had Georgia Tech listed as one of his top teams of week 12, but that was not all. He also listed interim head coach Brent Key and defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker as two of the top coaches of week 12. 

Georgia Tech took down No. 13 North Carolina with its third and fourth-string quarterback. The win by the Yellow Jackets moved interim head coach Brent Key to 4-3 since taking over after Geoff Collins was fired. 

Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key

Brent Key has two wins against ranked opponents since taking over as interim head coach

Thacker deserves a ton of credit for how the defense performed against one of the top offenses in the country and a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback in Drake Maye. Thacker coached the defense to hold North Carolina to a season-low in points and yards and they held Maye to his season low in passing yards. 

Key and Thacker are going to face a huge challenge again this week when they go to Athens to face the No. 1 team in the country. The Georgia Bulldogs are firing on all cylinders and are looking to finish the regular season undefeated. 

Georgia Tech vs Georgia is going to kick off at noon and will be on ESPN this Saturday. 

