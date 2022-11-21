Georgia Tech Named One Of Top Teams of Week 12 by Kirk Herbstreit

Georgia Tech got a big win over No. 13 North Carolina on Saturday and because of that, they got the honor of being named among ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit's top teams of the week.

Herbstreit names his top teams each Monday after all of the action concludes and this is the third time that Georgia Tech has made Herbstreit's list.

Herbstreit named Georgia Tech as one of his top teams after they pulled an upset over Pitt in Brent Key's first game and after an overtime win over Duke the week after.

Georgia Tech was a 21-point underdog in the game against North Carolina Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech had perhaps the most surprising result of the weekend by going on the road with their third and fourth-string quarterback and pulling off a win over a team that had hopes of making a surprise run to the college football playoff.

The win moved Georgia Tech to 5-6 overall and 4-3 under Key. Key and the Yellow Jackets are going to be facing their biggest challenge of the season when they go to Athens this weekend to face the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia Tech and Georgia kick off at noon this Saturday and the game will be on ESPN.

