Three Burning Questions For Georgia Tech's Defensive Line Entering Fall Camp

It has been quite a while since Georgia Tech had a fearsome defensive line, but the Yellow Jackets are hoping that a blend of new transfers, internal development from its younger players, and a more aggressive scheme from its new defensive coordinator is going to change that.

During the spring, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key talked about how he liked the size and athleticism that the team had brought in during the offseason. This program has not been able to figure out the defensive side of the ball yet under Key and if they hope to make it to Charlotte and the ACC Championship game any time soon, they need to make strides.

As fall camp approaches, here are three questions for the defensive line.

1. Can the transfers make a difference?

While none of the players that Georgia Tech took in this offseason had major production at their previous stops, but can they turn potential into production in for the Yellow Jackets?

On the interior, Tawfiq Thomas (Colorado), Vincent Carroll-Jackson (UConn), and Tim Griffin (Cincinnati) have the size that Georgia Tech is looking for, and they are going to be integral in stopping the run, something that Key has prioritized in Atlanta but has yet to consistently achieve.

On the edge, Noah Carter (Alabama), Taje McCoy (Oklahoma State), and Jordan Walker (Rutgers) are going to help Georgia Tech pressure the quarterback and stop the run. Carter is a former blue-chip recruit who has not had a major role yet, while Walker and McCoy are veterans with power-four experience, though they have not produced at a high rate.

There is a chance that the entire front four is going to be littered with transfers and for Georgia Tech to be improved, they need these guys to be impact players.

2. Can the younger players develop?

Georgia Tech has young talent that it believes in, but can they begin to become impact players this season?

Christian Garrett, Amontrae Bradford, Andrew Fuller Jr, Jordan Boyd, Christian Speakman, Derry Norris Jr, Shymeik Jones, and Landen Marshall are going to be competing for snaps during fall camp, but can anyone emerge?

Garrett, Bradford, Fuller Jr, and Boyd all saw playing time last season, with Bradford flashing pass-rushing ability, but nothing consistent. One of the main talking points for the Yellow Jackets this spring was being comfortable in playing their young players. It was something that Key said the coaching staff could have done better, and I think all of these players should be in contention for snaps and depth

3. Can this unit improve?

As I said earlier, it has been some time since Georgia Tech has been able to put together a feared defensive front.

When you look at the teams that are in contention for the ACC Championship and the College Football Playoff, more often than not, they have strong defensive lines, both at rushing the passer and stopping the run.

Do I think that Georgia Tech has a multitude of future NFL Draft picks at this position? No, but as a unit, I think they can be disruptive and improve this defense in 2026.