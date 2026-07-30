Three Georgia Tech Football Returning Starters With the Most to Prove This Season

Georgia Tech does not return a lot of starters, but they are going to be counting on the ones that are back.

When you look at the roster for the Yellow Jackets, they are going to have a new starter at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, three on the offensive line, multiple new defensive linemen, and almost an entirely new secondary.

That is a lot of production to replace.

The Yellow Jackets do return a few starters and I think some of them could be under pressure to perform this season.

LT Ethan Mackenny

Mackenny is one of two starters coming back on the offensive line and when I say that he is under pressure, I mean that he is going to have high expectations considering that the Yellow Jackets are going to have new starters at left guard, center, and right tackle. For Georgia Tech to continue having strong offensive lines under Brent Key, Mackenny is going to need to hold down the left tackle spot.

After a solid freshman season in 2023, Mackenny battled injuries during the 2024 season, but he came back and played 757 snaps for the Yellow Jackets in 2025. He finished with a 67.8 overall grade on Pro Football Focus, with a very solid 75.1 pass-blocking grade.

I think he can be one of the best left tackles in the ACC, but he has to put it together this season.

RG Malachi Carney

Carney was a big pickup last offseason for Georgia Tech and after starting last season at right tackle, he is going to move inside and provide a veteran presence at right guard.

He played 768 snaps last season and finished with a solid 67.9 overall grade on PFF, including a 72.7 pass blocking grade. He is going to be one of the veterans on this team and this offensive line, which will be light on starting experience, will need Carney to really step up this season.

LB Kyle Efford

Efford is a familiar for Georgia Tech fans and he is back for one last season with the Yellow Jackets.

Every level of the defense has to improve for Georgia Tech this season. The one unit that did not see a lot of turnover this offseason was the linebacker group, which saw only one transfer portal departure and two freshmen additions.

Efford played 578 snaps last season as a starter and finished with a 64.3 overall grade on PFF, but where he needs to improve is in coverage. He finished with a poor 52.5 coverage grade. Efford has never been elite in coverage, but this defense under the direction of new defensive coordinator Jason Semore is going to need him to be a good, all-around linebacker.

He has been an important player for the Yellow Jackets under Key, but he needs his best season in 2026.