Updated Look at Who is Winning the ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge got underway on Monday night and so far, the ACC is holding a pretty good advantage heading into Wednesday night.

These are the top two conferences in college basketball and some of the best matchups of the early part of the season have been taking place and will continue tonight.

Georgia Tech lost to Iowa on Tuesday night Georgia Tech Athletics

The ACC got off to a 2-0 start on Monday night when Virginia Tech took down Minnesota and Pittsburgh defeated Northwestern. These were not marquee matchups, but it was a good start for the ACC to get to 2-0 in the challenge.

Last night, the Big Ten had a better night, but the ACC remained ahead. Virginia defeated Michigan, Clemson beat Penn State, and Wake Forest took down Wisconsin. The Big Ten got victories when Iowa beat Georgia Tech, Illinois defeated Syracuse, and Maryland blew out Louisville.

The ACC holds a 5-3 advantage over the Big Ten, but there are plenty of matchups tonight that are going to determine who wins the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. There are six games tonight and some of the best teams from both conferences are going to be playing.

Here are the games that are going to be played tonight: North Carolina vs Indiana, Duke vs Ohio State, Miami vs Rutgers, Purdue vs Florida State, Michigan State vs Notre Dame, and Boston College vs Nebraska.

The ACC only needs three victories to clinch a win in this ACC/Big Ten Challenge and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in these games tonight.

