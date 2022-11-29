Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Nate McCollum Will Enter the Transfer Portal

One day after losing quarterback Jeff Sims to the transfer portal, Georgia Tech is going to be losing its leading wide receiver to the transfer portal.

Wide receiver Nate McCollum announced on Monday evening that he intended to transfer. The transfer window in college football opens on December 5th and that is when McCollum will officially be in the portal.

McCollum caught 60 passes for 655 yards this season and had three touchdowns. McCollum had twice as many receptions as the next closest receiver, which is actually running back Hassan Hall with 28.

Nate McCollum was the leading receiver for Georgia Tech this season Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech passing game struggled a lot this year, but the one consistent thing that the Yellow Jackets' offense could count on was McCollum making plays. His 60 catches were the fifth most in the ACC this season.

For his career, McCollum finished with 75 catches for 778 yards and four touchdowns. He took a big step forward as the top target in the Yellow Jackets' offense and should be an impact player wherever he decided to transfer to.

This is a big loss for Georgia Tech and whoever the Yellow Jackets decide to hire as the new head coach. McCollum is not easily replaceable for his impact on or off the field.

