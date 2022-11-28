Georgia Tech Volleyball Will Be a Five Seed In Upcoming NCAA Tournament

After a very good 2022 season, Georgia Tech Volleyball has found out its NCAA Tournament fate.

Georgia Tech will be a five-seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament Georgia Tech Athletics

The Yellow Jackets finished the season 20-7 overall and 13-5 in the ACC.

This is going to be the 12th NCAA Tournament appearance by Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech will begin its tournament run against Wright State in the First Round on Thursday at 5 p.m. The winner of the match will advance to take on the winner of host Marquette and Ball State on Friday at 7 p.m. The victor will move on to regional play on Dec. 8 and 10 at one of four non-predetermined campus sites.

After reaching the second round of the 2020 NCAA tournament two seasons prior, Tech's first appearance since 2009, the Yellow Jackets advanced to the Elite Eight a season ago to tie the 2003 squad for the best finish in program history. Tech will now make a third straight tournament appearance for the first time since advancing to the Big Dance five consecutive years from 2000-04. The selection also marks the third berth in the Big Dance for the Yellow Jackets under head coach Michelle Collier.

Georgia Tech advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2020 and followed with one of the two top finishes in program history, reaching the Elite Eight a season ago.

