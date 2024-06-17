Way-Too-Early College Football Week Six Preview: Georgia Tech vs Duke
In three of Georgia Tech's first six games of the season, they are going to be facing new head coaches at new schools. While Dell McGee (Georgia State) and Fran Brown (Syracuse) are first time head coaches, new Duke head coach Manny Diaz is getting ready for his second stint as a power five head coach. Diaz was the head coach of Miami from 2019-2021 and then spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator for Penn State. After two successful years under Mike Elko, Duke is hoping to keep things rolling with Diaz at the helm, but it won't be easy.
There are going to be some new faces for the Blue Devils and they are going to be tasked with trying to get to the program's third straight bowl game. These two programs used to play each other each season in the old ACC Coastal, but did not see each other last season. Georgia Tech won the last matchup in 2021, a 23-20 win in overtime.
Let's give a way-too-early preview for the two teams matchup when they face off on Oct. 5th.
Georgia Tech offense vs Duke defense
Georgia Tech had one of the ACC's best offenses a year ago and should be near the top again. While Duke was a good defensive team under Mike Elko (and current Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci), they are losing some talent. Diaz is a great defensive coach so Duke might not miss a beat on this side of the ball.
Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King was one of only two players in the nation with at least 2,700 passing yards, 600 rushing yards, 25 touchdown passes, and five touchdown runs this season (joining LSU’s Jayden Daniels), and one of only six ACC players to achieve those numbers in a regular season since 2000. He led the ACC in touchdown passes and was fourth in passing yards. He is back for another season on The Flats and might be the best quarterback in the conference this year. One reason to buy into the Yellow Jackets is that they might have the best quarterback on the field against many of their opponents. As good as King was though, he had a problem with turnovers and that won't cut it against some of the teams on Georgia Tech's schedule, including Duke.
Jamal Haynes was such a great story last season. He made the change from wide receiver to running back during fall camp and that move paid dividends. Haynes earned all-ACC honors as a running back (third team) and was an honorable mention all-purpose performer. He led Georgia Tech with 1,059 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and six yards per carry ranked second on the team. Those numbers ranked fifth in the ACC in rushing yards and he was tied for sixth in the conference with seven rushing touchdowns and his 6.0 yards per carry ranked third in the league. Haynes had a strong bowl performance against UCF rushing for a game-high 128 yards on 18 carries. He also had a good outing against the Georgia Bulldogs rushing for 81 yards. Haynes was the second highest-rated player on the Yellow Jackets per Pro Football Focus with a 76.9 score and looks primed for another big season in 2024. I think he is in for a huge season and is not getting the recognition he has earned.
This is going to be one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the ACC and there are some newcomers who could bolster the group.
Eric Singleton Jr was the highest-rated player in the Yellow Jackets 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports and he looked like he might be a potential superstar last season.
Singleton Jr. ranked fourth among all freshmen nationally (true or redshirt) in 2023 with 59.5 receiving yards per game and was tied for fourth among true freshmen nationally with six touchdown receptions. His 714 receiving yards and six touchdown catches both ranked among the top 10 overall in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while his six TD receptions were the second-most by a freshman in Georgia Tech history. Could he have an even better season in 2024? I think it is certainly possible and the chemistry between him and King was noticeable last year.
Singleton is not the only dangerous receiver for the Yellow Jackets.
Malik Rutherford was the second-leading receiver on Georgia Tech. He caught 46 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 10. 5 yards per catch. His biggest performance came in Georgia Tech's big win over North Carolina. Rutherford caught six passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns. He was a reliable player and can stretch the field with his speed and is also a player who can get the ball in a variety of ways.
Christian Leary was the fourth-leading receiver for Georgia Tech this season, catching 25 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns, while also returning kickoffs.
Chase Lane had a good start to the year, but injuries cost him some time. I think he could have a really good 2024 season if he stays healthy. Duquesne transfer Abdul Janneh had six catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns. He will once again provide depth for Georgia Tech next year.
Leo Blackburn is one of the most physically impressive players on the Georgia Tech roster at 6'5 220 LBS and if he is able to stay healthy this season, he could add a whole new element to the Yellow Jackets offense.
The offensive line is going to be one of the best in the ACC as well.
In just one season, head coach Brent Key and first-year offensive line coach Geep Wade turned Georgia Tech's offensive line from its biggest weakness to perhaps the best unit on the entire team. Georgia Tech went from one of the worst rushing teams in the ACC to leading the league in rushing. It was a pretty stunning turnaround if you had watched the line in 2022 and the good news for the Yellow Jackets is that the offensive line returns four of the five starters and added an All-Conference transfer this offseason.
Wesley Williams, Aaron Hall, and Michael Reese are all returning from last year's team and I think it is safe to pencil them in for three of the starting spots up front. Liberty transfer Kendy Charles, one of Duke's highest-rated transfers, is probably going to be a starter as well. Charles was the only addition to the Duke defensive line, so Diaz might like what he has there.
The linebacker group will be led by Tre Freeman, who had over 100 tackles last year, but Nick Morris Jr (60 tackles last season) could be in for a big season as well. Princeton transfer Ozzie Nicholas and Texas A&M transfer Alex Howard could factor in as well.
Safety Jaylen Stinson, Cornerback Chandler Rivers, and Safety Terry Moore are all returning in the secondary and Stinson might be the best player on the whole defense, tallying 88 tackles and one interception last season. He has All-ACC potential. Rice transfer Tre'Shon Devones was the lone transfer that Duke took in the secondary.
Georgia Tech's offense should have the edge, but Duke has some pieces to still be a good defense. The question for them will be on the defensive line and with the pass rush. The linebackers and secondary should be solid.
Georgia Tech Defense vs Duke Offense
How good Duke is might hinge on how good Texas transfer Maalik Murphy is. Murphy was a highly-rated recruit and was the backup quarterback for the Longhorns last season, but he struggled in some games he had to start last season. At 6'5 240 LBS, Murphy is physically impressive and has a strong arm, but there is not a big sample size to judge him on yet. He could be an underrated player going into the season.
Last year's leading rusher Jordan Waters left to transfer to NC State, but Jaquez Moore had over 600 yards last season as the backup and should fill in nicely for Waters and give Murphy a reliable running game. Duke brought in a pair of running backs to compete and give depth this year. Star Thomas (New Mexico State) and Al Wooten II (Mercer) will be names to know.
Last year's leading receiver Jordan Moore is back and Sahmir Hagans should be penciled in for a starting spot. Old Dominion transfer Javon Harvey will also get plenty of playing time as well. This might be the best position on the offense and the deepest.
Quarterback is a question mark, but so is the offensive line. Left Guard Justin Pickett is the only returning starter and Diaz made sure to hit the portal hard for O-Lineman. Bruno Fina (UCLA), Zachary Franks (Northwestern), Eric Schon (Holy Cross), Mike Barr (Lafayette), Micah Sahakian (Cornell), James PorgoreIc (Stanford), and Jack Purcell (Penn) were all brought in to compete for spots and provide depth. Taking six transfers up front shows me that Diaz might be concerned about what he has up front.
New defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci is hoping to have Georgia Tech's defense turned around this season in order to help them contend in the ACC. In one season at Duke (2023), Santucci directed the ACC’s top-ranked scoring defense, allowing just 19.0 points per game, which was good for 16thnationally. The Blue Devils also ranked among the nation’s top 50 in rushing defense, passing defense, total defense, tackles for loss, third-down defense, fourth-down defense and red-zone defense. Duke allowed a total of just 10 points in a pair of wins over teams that finished the season in the top 25 – No. 20 Clemson (28-7) and No. 21 NC State (24-3) – and finished 8-5 overall after a 17-10 win over Troy in the 2023 Birmingham Bowl.
Georgia Tech's defensive line might be their biggest question mark on the defense, especially at defensive end. On the inside, Zeek Biggers, Miami/Georgia State transfer Thomas Gore, Penn State transfer Jordan van den Berg, and Horace Lockett have potential, but will Georgia Tech have enough at the edge rusher spot? USC transfer Romello Height should help, but Georgia Tech will need production from this unit.
At linebacker, Kyle Efford is looking to lead a group that includes veteran starter Trenilyas Tatum, Georgia transfer E.J. Lightsey, Louisville transfer Jackson Hamilton, and freshman Tah'j Butler.
Georgia Tech is returning a strong duo at safety with LaMiles Brooks and Clayton Powell-Lee, while Ahmari Harvey could be ready for a breakout season in 2024. The biggest question in the secondary will be who starts at corner opposite of Harvey. Tennessee transfer Warren Burrell might be the favorite on the outside while Rhode Island transfer Syeed Gibbs and Rodney Shelley might be the guys at nickel.
Overview
I think there is a chance that Duke is one of the worst teams in the ACC and this is a game that Georgia Tech needs to win at home. There is potential for the Blue Devils to be solid if things go well, but there are questions at quarterback, offensive line, and defensive line. If those things come along, I think Duke is solid at running back, wide receiver, linebacker, and in the secondary. Georgia Tech has an edge at most positions though and I see them as being a much better team going into the season.