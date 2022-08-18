What did Linebackers Coach Jason Semore Say After Thursday's Practice?

Following Thursday's practice at Georgia Tech, new linebackers coach Jason Semore was at the podium answering questions from the media. Semore is back at Tech after a stint as the defensive coordinator at Valdosta State.

Here is everything that Semore had to say after practice.

1. On the competition at the SAM position...

"There are multiple guys working it right now. A lot of it is by play call and what kind of bodies the tight ends are and all that kinds of stuff. Charlie has been getting work at that, Sirad Bryant has been getting work at that, a couple of our rush ends are doing it based on what the plays are, what the blitzes are, what the coverage schemes are in that bigger personnel grouping and it also allows us to get some of the guys that are fringe guys WILL linebacker wise and reps with that starting unit, so it has been really good for us, and the multiplicity of the offense allows us to work all of those different personnel groupings, so we feel really good about that package."

2. On if the numbers at linebacker have prevented them from running different packages...

"That is exactly right. We got the bodies and the depth to do it. Ultimately, any defense, you want to have the personnel to match the personnel. We did a lot of that at Temple with Coach Collins and we have guys that we feel really good about in those roles and to do those kinds of things. We will keep growing with that and it just depends on the opponent and play call and stuff like that. So we are being multiple with it, with different guys and stuff, but we feel really good about it."

3. On how Sirad Bryant is doing with the transition from safety...

"Above and beyond expectations. Whenever you move from the back end, up to the core, it's a completely different progression in terms of what you are looking at and how you move, play call, scheme, all those kinda things and he really hasn't missed a beat. We are really pleased with what he has done at the Willy backer position and the SAM, so he is playing multiple positions right now and the tempo and the install and the stuff we are asking to learn, it is really important to him and he is a smart football player, so we feel really good about Sirad's future."

4. About Trenilyas Tatum and his progression...

"He is a very instinctive football player. We need a lot from him this year. Not only just dependability during game days but reps off of the other guys. It is a long season and as a coach, you want to play as many guys as you possibly can throughout the course of the season, to take rep count off of guys. That helps prevent injury, that helps guys stay fresh throughout the course of a season. He is one of those guys that has shown through camp that he is really dependable and he is ready to get rep counts up in a game, be a guy that we can depend on as a starter, and things like that. so we are really pleased so far."

"As far as rotation and those kinds of things, right now there is a lot of guys in my room that are battling to be above the line right now and they have a really good approach, so the challenge always is, when you are on the field with the 1s, when you are on the field of with the established dudes out there taking those reps, how do you communicate? Not just do your job, but are you communicating with your guys around you so that you build trust with your teammates and so far, he is doing that."

5. On how his guys are practicing at this stage of fall camp...

"We talk about that in the room a lot. We talk about being the same guy everyday and being consistent. The only way to do that is to be a disciplined guy. You are not always going to be motivated to go out there and practice, but you understand that you play a game where the other guys around you depend on you to bring energy and focus every practice and I really feel good about where we are consistency wise. There are issues, we are not game-ready yet. Scheme-wise, I like where we are at."

"Obviously, the challenge in college football is always how often do you tackle guys to the ground and things like that. We have to grow there in terms of taking advantage of those reps in live scrimmage situations. As far as the effort and energy and mentality that the guys bring every day, I think the room is really consistent and that is what we look for in the season and that is what will lead to wins."

6. On what he sees from his guys on his special teams unit...

"Right now, we don't have a lot in scheme-wise. It is a lot of drill work to see who can execute the technique and the fundamentals. We talked about the depth and stuff like that, the more depth that you have on your football team, it is always going to help you on special teams, especially linebacker and tight end bodies, something that we haven't had a lot of here in the past and we are running an offense that utilizes lots of tight ends, so we have lots of body types that do the things that you need people to do on special teams."

"Right now, we have a lot of really really good competition right now in terms of all of the different team's units. We still have to grow scheme-wise. We are a long ways away from being game-ready scheme-wise right now, but we really like what we see, in terms of the depth and mentality and the consistency of the work, and that just comes from competition. When you have dudes that you have to fight to get on the field in those units, so it has been a positive right now and the guys just have to keep showing the techniques and the fundamentals and all those things, as they compete in those areas as you put together your depth chart and you start to lock in on scheme, so that is kind of where we are at in that transition next week, as far as getting game-ready and things like that, but we really feel good about it because of the depth at those positions."

Tomorrow, quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke will be speaking to the media.

