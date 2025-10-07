Georgia Tech Offers 2027 QB Brodie Campbell: Could He Be The Target In Next Year's Class?
2027 quarterback Brodie Campbell has been offered by Georgia Tech. The dual sport athlete has been one of the hottest in-state recruits of the 2025 season. To this point, the junior quarterback has thrown for 1,420 yards, 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. To this point, he has five total offers to play quarterback: Troy, Georgia State, the University of Delaware, Cincinnati, and Georgia Tech.
Standing 6-foot-3 with a lean frame, Campbell draws comparisons to sophomore quarterback Aaron Philo, tall, fluid, and capable of effortlessly launching deep throws. Though his rushing numbers haven’t stood out this season, the right-hander’s athleticism is hard to ignore. Just two games into the year, Campbell delivered one of the GHSA’s most electrifying plays: on a drive before halftime against East Coweta, he handled a botched snap with lightning reflexes, maintained composure under pressure, and delivered a pinpoint 50-50 ball to receiver Colton Dodd for a touchdown with seconds remaining. His performance earned him GHSA Player of the Week honors for Week 2, finishing the game with 518 passing yards and four touchdowns on 28-of-44 passing.
Campbell’s playmaking ability is nothing new; he’s been turning heads on the gridiron since his middle school days. His early promise was evident when he earned an invitation to the Georgia Elite Classic, where he was recognized as one of the top incoming freshmen in the state.
When assessing top-tier quarterbacks, one common thread often emerges: a background in baseball. Campbell fits that mold perfectly, showcasing his athleticism as a shortstop.
As a dual-sport athlete, Brodie played a key role in Newnan’s impressive 32-5 run to the 5A state championship, where they clinched the title in a best-of-three series against Houston County. Over the summer, he showcased his talent at the WWBA (World Wood Bat Association) tournament hosted by Perfect Game, turning heads with a scorching .500 batting average (7-for-14), three walks, and three extra-base hits.
In addition to being a standout shortstop, Campbell shows versatility with solid play at third base and left field. According to Perfect Game, he clocks a 6.95 in the sixty-yard dash and fires 87 mph across the diamond. His athletic profile caught the attention of Georgia Tech baseball, which extended an offer and hosted him for an official visit to the Flats in late September.
Committed To Georgia To Play Baseball
Despite taking an official visit to Georgia Tech, Campbell committed to Georgia September 21. However that has not detered Coach Key or Coach Weinke from offering the 2027 quarterback just 13 days later.
Recruiting battles like this are proof that the rivalry between the two programs is alive and well neither side willing to back down after the other lands a commitment. All eyes are now on Campbell, will he flip his commitment, and if so, will he continue pursuing both football and baseball at the next level?
According to 247 Sports, Campbell is a three-star quarterback prospect, ranked No. 34 nationally at his position in the class of 2027. He also holds the No. 48 spot among Georgia players and is listed as the No. 426 overall recruit in the country.