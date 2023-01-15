2024 In-State Defensive Back Cedric Franklin Recaps Junior Day Visit

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and the rest of the Yellow Jackets coaching staff hosted Junior Day on Saturday, and many prospects showed up to visit the campus.

One of the 2024 players at Georgia Tech yesterday was defensive back Cedric Franklin (Kell, GA). Franklin spoke with me after his visit to The Flats yesterday and discussed Junior Day and what is next for him in the recruiting process.

Franklin is one of the prospects on campus Saturday that does not hold an offer from the Yellow Jackets, but he enjoyed the visit all the same.

"It felt at home"

Franklin said he loved everything surrounding the program and this was not his first visit to Georgia Tech. He came during the season, but he said this visit was much different and he enjoyed it a lot more than his previous visit.

Brent Key is working on building the 2024 class for Georgia Tech.

After a visit at school from new Georgia Tech linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer, Franklin decided to visit Tech. He said the energy the coaches brought, especially GA Kenny Lucky. He said Key was a really down-to-earth guy and that was something that he loved.

As far as other schools go, Eastern Kentucky has been the only offer, but they are not the only school that is talking to Franklin. He told me he has been talking to South Carolina and West Virginia as well.

If he is offered by the Yellow Jackets, that does not necessarily mean that they will jump to the top of the list for Franklin. He is taking this recruiting process slow right now since it is still early but said that he loved everything about his visit yesterday and Tech is "close to home"

Franklin is going to be competing in 7-on-7 tournaments this summer and is primed for a big senior season. He is a talented player that is going to remain on Georgia Tech's radar this fall.

Georgia Tech currently has one player committed for the 2024 class and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is the guy that Key is going to be building this class around and that is a very good building block.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

