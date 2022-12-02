Georgia Tech Volleyball Advances to Second Round of NCAA Tournament

The season for Georiga Tech Volleyball is going to continue after the Yellow Jackets' big win over Wright State last night.

Georgia Tech swept the Raiders and is now going to move on to the second round of the tournament. It was the 15th sweep of the season for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech Volleyball is going to be playing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Georgia Tech Athletics

The match was never in doubt on Thursday night, as Georgia Tech dominated all three sets. The Yellow Jackets won the first one 25-13, the second set 25-14, and the final set 25-17. Georiga Tech had a 41-27 advantage over Wright State in kills, a .352 hitting advantage to Wright State's .061, a 38-23 assist advantage, a 6-2 aces advantage, a 45-34 digs advantage, and an 8-4 in blocks. It was total domination from Georgia Tech.

There were plenty of outstanding performances to talk about in this one. Erin Moss had 12 kills and two blocks, Breland Morrissette had seven kills and four blocks, Julia Bergmann had 10 kills and eight digs, and Bella D'Amico had 28 assists with seven digs.

With the win last night, head coach Michelle Collier is now second all-time in program wins with 173.

Up next for Georgia Tech: A second-round matchup with Marquette. Marquette is the four seed and during the regular season, had a record of 27-3 and a 17-1 mark in the Big East. The match is going to be tonight at 7:00 p.m.

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!



Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Former Georgia Tech strength coach Lewis Caralla joins Charlotte staff

College football playoff officially expands to 12 teams

ACC wins ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Report: Chip Long and Del Alexander are no longer with Georgia Tech

Kris Murray leads Iowa past Georgia Tech in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

George O'Leary and Nick Saban comment on Georgia Tech hiring Brent Key

Georgia Tech officially hires Brent Key

Seven Yellow Jackets earn All-ACC Honors

Georgia Tech promotes Brent Key to be its next head coach

Georgia Tech wide receiver Nate McCollum intends to enter transfer portal

Georgia Tech Volleyball enters NCAA Tournament as Fifth Seed