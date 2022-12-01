Skip to main content

Report: Former Georgia Tech Strength Coach Lewis Caralla Will Join Charlotte 49ers Staff

The Charlotte 49ers have hired former Georgia Tech strength coach Lewis Caralla

One day after being let go by new head coach Brent Key, former Georgia Tech strength and conditioning coach Lewis Caralla has already landed on his feet at another program. 

According to a report from Bruce Feldman, Caralla is going to be the new strength and conditioning coach at Charlotte for new head coach Biff Poggi. 

Caralla had been with the Yellow Jackets football program for the last four years but was let go one day after Brent Key was named the new head coach of Georgia Tech. 

Caralla served as the head strength and conditioning coach for three different NCAA Division I FBS programs before making his way to Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh

Georgia Tech is going to have to replace some assistants on the new coaching staff

Caralla's career stops include directing strength and conditioning at Louisiana-Lafayette and North Texas and serving as an assistant at Michigan, Mississippi State, and Georgia Tech. His first stint at Georgia Tech came in 2010-11.

Georgia Tech is undergoing some change with Key being promoted to the full-time position. Along with Caralla, offensive coordinator Chip Long and wide receivers coach Del Alexander were also let go. 

It is going to be interesting to see what direction Key takes the offense and the strength and conditioning staff. Keep an eye out here for any updates. 

