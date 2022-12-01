College Football Playoff Officially Expands to 12 Teams

It has been speculated about for some time, but it became official today.

The College Football Playoff will expand from four to 12 teams starting in 2024.

The four-team model was first implemented in 2014 and one decade later, expansion is finally going to be a reality.

The College Football Playoff is officially expanding to 12 teams starting in 2024 Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The new playoff format is going to include the highest-ranked six conference champions and six at-large bids. The four highest-ranked conference champions will earn first-round byes. The next four highest-ranked teams (either at large teams or conference champions) would get to host a first-round game.

Expansion is going to be a great thing for teams in the group of five conferences. With the six highest conference champions qualifying, that means one group of five champion will be included in the playoff each season starting in 2024.

Here is what the playoff would look like if it was implemented this year:

The top four seeds would be:

No. 1 Georgia

No. 2 Michigan

No. 3 TCU

No. 4 USC

The first round would be the following games:

No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Ohio State

No. 11 Utah at No. 6 Alabama

No. 10 Kansas State at No. 7 Tennessee

No. 9 Clemson at No. 8 Penn State

This would not doubt be an exciting format, especially with home games on campus in the first round.

