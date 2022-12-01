College Football Playoff Officially Expands to 12 Teams
It has been speculated about for some time, but it became official today.
The College Football Playoff will expand from four to 12 teams starting in 2024.
The four-team model was first implemented in 2014 and one decade later, expansion is finally going to be a reality.
The new playoff format is going to include the highest-ranked six conference champions and six at-large bids. The four highest-ranked conference champions will earn first-round byes. The next four highest-ranked teams (either at large teams or conference champions) would get to host a first-round game.
Expansion is going to be a great thing for teams in the group of five conferences. With the six highest conference champions qualifying, that means one group of five champion will be included in the playoff each season starting in 2024.
Here is what the playoff would look like if it was implemented this year:
The top four seeds would be:
- No. 1 Georgia
- No. 2 Michigan
- No. 3 TCU
- No. 4 USC
The first round would be the following games:
- No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Ohio State
- No. 11 Utah at No. 6 Alabama
- No. 10 Kansas State at No. 7 Tennessee
- No. 9 Clemson at No. 8 Penn State
This would not doubt be an exciting format, especially with home games on campus in the first round.
