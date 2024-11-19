2025 NCAA Tournament Bracketology: Gonzaga reaffirms No. 1 seed in West Region
Following a triumphant road win over San Diego State, ESPN Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi had no choice but to leave No. 3 Gonzaga on the 1-seed line in his updated forecast of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
The Bulldogs (4-0) road Graham Ike and Ryan Nembhard’s coattails down the second half to come away from the Viejas Arena with an impressive 80-67 win. Ike scored 20 of his team-high 23 points after halftime, while Nembhard controlled the pace throughout to end the night with 19 points and 10 assists. The seniors combined for 32 of their team’s 40 points in the second half, as the Zags handed the Aztecs (2-1) their first loss at home to a nonconference opponent since 2021.
As for Brian Dutcher and company, the 13-point loss to the No. 3 team in the country won’t be looked down upon by anyone. San Diego State is among the “Next Four Out” grouping in Lunardi’s updated bracket, with opportunities to build its postseason resume next week at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, where the Aztecs take on No. 14 Creighton (Nov. 26) and Oregon (Nov. 27), followed by a third game in Vegas on Nov. 30. Seven of the eight teams participating in the first annual Players Era Festival are projected to go dancing in March, according to Lunardi’s 68-team field: Alabama (2-seed), Houston (3-seed), Creighton (4-seed), Oregon (9-seed), Rutgers (Last Four In) and San Diego State (Next Four Out).
Meanwhile, the Zags will spend Feast Week down in Paradise Island, Bahamas, for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Gonzaga opens the multi-team event against West Virginia (Nov. 27), followed by a matchup against either Louisville or No. 16 Indiana. The Hoosiers dropped down to the 6-seed line after they took down South Carolina at home, 87-71, on Saturday to move to 3-0 on the season.
No. 17 Arizona is a potential day three opponent for the Bulldogs, should both programs advance to either the championship or get bounced down to the consolation bracket. The former seems more likely, even after the Wildcats’ 103-88 loss to Wisconsin on the road. Tommy Lloyd and company can bounce back in a big way, however, if they can defend home court on Friday when No. 12 Duke comes to town for a ranked nonconference matchup.
The Blue Devils were bumped from the 2-seed down to the 3-seed line in the South Region following their 77-72 defeat to Kentucky in the Champions Classic last Friday. Conversely, Mark Pope and the No. 9 Wildcats used that double-digit comeback in Atlanta, Georgia, to catapult up to the 3-seed line in the Midwest Region. It also means the Dec. 7 matchup between Gonzaga and Kentucky in Seattle could be a showdown of the top 10 teams at Climate Pledge Arena.
A week later, the Bulldogs head to New York City to face No. 2 UConn at Madison Square Garden. The Huskies (3-0) haven’t been challenged thus far this season, though one would figure Dan Hurley and his coaching staff would have their team well-prepared for when Mark Few and company pull up to UConn’s second home away from Storrs, Connecticut. The Huskies take on No. 13 Baylor (Dec. 4) at home and Texas (Dec. 8) on the road before the pivotal matchup on Dec. 14.
UCLA, which plays Gonzaga at the Intuit Dome on Dec. 28, was moved down to the 7-seed line in Lunardi’s projections. Staying out West, Saint Mary’s is teetering on the bubble as a “Last Four Byes” team. The Gaels (4-0) stayed undefeated with a 77-74 win over Nebraskas in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Sunday. Freshman guard Mikey Lewis led the way with 23 points.
