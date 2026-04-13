3 things Isiah Harwell immediately brings to Gonzaga

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs made their first big splash of the offseason, landing a commitment from former McDonald's All-American Isiah Harwell on Sunday.

Harwell was a target of Gonzaga's for over three years, dating back to his time at Century High School in Idaho, through his move to Wasatch Academy in Utah, his ACL injury and eventual commitment to the Houston Cougars, where he played as a freshman in 2025-26.

Harwell saw his playing time dip over his lone season in Houston, averaging nearly 18 minutes per game in the non-conference but falling out of the rotation entirely over the final few weeks of the season.

Still, Harwell brings extraordinary upside to Gonzaga - and has enough skill to contribute significantly this upcoming season.

Isiah Harwell takes in Gonzaga’s McCarthey Athletic Center during a visit. | Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford

Below are three key areas where Harwell will positively impact the Zags in their first year in the Pac-12:

1. Length

Harwell is a big, physical guard who stands 6'6 with a 6'9 wingspan. He uses that size to his advantage on both ends of the floor, playing a physical brand of basketball which Gonzaga could really use, having lost Jalen Warley, Tyon Grant-Foster, and Emmanuel Innocenti from last year's roster.

That wingspan gives Harwell serious versatility on defense, which Gonzaga can use to switch everything on the perimeter if need be, or have him wreak havoc on opposing initiators the way Innocenti did last year. If the lateral mobility continues to improve as he gets further removed from his ACL injury, Harwell's upside defensively is sky-high - a huge part of why Few and the Zags brought him in.

2. Hustle

Harwell showed a ton of toughness and grit last year with Houston, putting his body on the line going after loose balls regularly all season long.

That, despite coming off an ACL injury, shows what kind of player he is, and his competitive drive to win and tough, imposing frame will make him a fan favorite in Spokane in no time.

3. Upside

Gonzaga clearly still believes that Harwell is capable of being one of the best players out of his 2025 recruiting class. The McDonald's All-American and top 15 recruit may not have looked the part at Houston last year, but considering his injury recovery and the glimpses we did see, it's not hard to imagine Gonzaga believing he has a chance to become a well-rounded, two-way star in Spokane.

How well this move works in 2026-27 will depend on other additions Gonzaga makes to this roster, but having a long, versatile, high-upside wing with three years of eligibility is never ever a bad thing - and could in fact be a monumental, program-altering move in time.