5 Pac-12 players Gonzaga should pursue in the transfer portal

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are set to join the new-look Pac-12 in the 2026-27 season, after over 40 years as members of the West Coast Conference.

Gonzaga will be joined by longtime Pac-12 squads Oregon State and Washington State - who spent the past two years as affiliate members of the WCC - as well as Texas State from the Sun Belt and five former Mountain West schools in San Diego State, Colorado State, Utah State, Fresno State, and Boise State.

The Zags will be bringing a very new look roster into the Pac-12, with 11 players set to depart the program - five who are out of eligibility and another six who have entered the transfer portal.

Thus far Gonzaga has added four replacements - three in the freshman class in guard Jack Kayil, wing Luca Foster, and center Sam Funches, as well as guard transfer Isiah Harwell from Houston.

While the team attempts to woo top center target Massamba Diop this weekend, we take a look at five players from new Pac-12 schools the Zags could target out of the transfer portal - mostly to fill the team's need for outside shooting after a historically bad season beyond the arc last year.

1. Eemeli Yalaho, Forward, Washington State Cougars

Yalaho is a 6'8 forward from Finland who played 25 games across two seasons at Texas Tech before transferring to WSU last year, where he broke out as a key starter for David Riley's team.

Across 28.4 minutes per game, Yalaho averaged 10.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting an outstanding 39.8% from three on four attempts per game.

The forward can play the three or the four, and his floor spacing ability, veteran experience, and strong free-throw shooting (79.7%) would make him a quality depth option for Gonzaga alongside Davis Fogle, Harwell, Foster, and redshirt freshman Parker Jefferson.

2. Dez White, Guard, Oregon State Beavers

White is a 6'2 guard from Missouri looking for his fourth school in four years. He began his career at Austin Peay, spent his sophomore year averaging 14 per game at Missouri State, and then came to Corvallis, where he was the third leading scorer for Oregon State last year, averaging 9.7 points along with 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

White shot 37.9% from three on nearly six attempts per game last year, and showed that same shot-making acumen at Missouri State in 2024-25, when he hit 37.1% of his 6.8 attempts per game.

That kind of consistent outside shooting is desperately missing on Gonzaga's roster, and a guard with his experience level couldn't hurt either - especially considering Braden Huff is the lone upperclassman on next year's roster as of now.

3. Isaiah Sy, Wing, Oregon State Beavers

White was Oregon State's third leading scorer, while 6'7 Frenchman Isaiah Sy was No. 2. Sy averaged an even 10.0 points per game for the Beavers, along with 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

He shot 35.4% from beyond the arc on 5.5 attempts per game, along with a ridiculously excellent 87.1% (81-93) from the free throw line. Sy had 13 points on 3-5 shooting from three against Gonzaga in early February, and had a monster 25-point, 11-rebound game against LMU, where he shot 5-6 from three and 8-8 from the free throw line.

Sy has already drawn high-major attention from programs like Miami and St. John's, but Gonzaga should absolutely check in on the 6'7 wing if it isn't too late.

Gonzaga has plenty of experience with European players, and adding a versatile wing with experience and three-point shooting acumen should be a priority for coach Few's team this offseason.

4. Miles Heide, Forward, San Diego State Aztecs

After three years with San Diego State, Miles Heide will look for a new home in his final year of eligibility. The 6'9 forward is a native of North Bend, WA, and if he's looking to return closer to home, perhaps the Zags will give him a look as a depth option in the frontcourt.

Heide averaged 5.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 19.1 minutes per game last year, shooting 63.5% on twos while finishing ninth in the Mountain West with 65 total offensive rebounds.

Gonzaga's depth at power forward is fairly weak right now, with redshirt freshman Parker Jefferson the top option. Heide would give them a veteran big man option who can score around the rim and snag rebounds - key areas of need for this roster heading into 2026-27.

5. Franck Emmou, Guard, Texas State Bobcats

Emmou is a 6'5 guard from Mansfield, TX who earned America East All-Freshman Team honors while at UMBC in 2023-24, where he shot 45.6% from three while averaging 7.1 points in 14.3 minutes per game.

He then landed at Texas State and redshirted in 2024-25, before stepping into a key role for the Bobcats this past season. Emmou started 10 out of 31 games and averaged 7.2 points and 1.3 assists in 22.5 minutes. He was once again excellent from beyond the arc, shooting a scorching 42% from three on 2.6 attempts per game.

As a fourth guard option behind Mario Saint-Supery, Harwell, and Kayil, Emmou could provide this team with much-needed floor spacing, veteran experience, positional size, and strong shooting from the charity stripe - where he's a career 87.6% shooter.